Judge to appoint third-party lawyer to review FBI raid evidence in victory for Trump
A federal judge in Florida — who was appointed by Donald Trump — has suggested that she might be inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home. Judge Aileen M Cannon of the federal district court for the Southern District of Florida signalled on Saturday that she agreed with Mr Trump and his lawyers that an impartial, third-party lawyer should be involved in reviewing the documents. However, she added that her order “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.She gave...
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
