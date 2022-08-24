Read full article on original website
Mercantile Celebrates Grand Opening Tomorrow Here in Cody
The Vintage FarmVixen’s Mercantile, a new business owned by resident Brandy Lasseter, is having a Grand Opening tomorrow, August 27th, 9 am-6 pm, located at 513 16th street Cody, WY. Ms. Lasseter will operate Mercantile with her business partner Lois Brown, who was born and raised in Powell, WY. The two have big plans to expand and grow their vintage brand in the coming months and years.
The Cody Steakhouse In Cody, Wyoming, is A Popular Place For Dining
Cowboy Paintings are on the walls(Image is author's) People who visit Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas of Wyoming may find themselves in the town of Cody. It is close to Yellowstone and is a place which has several hotels and restaurants for tourists to the region. It is famous for cowboys and western living.
SYP: Rebecca West, Director, Center of the West
Rebecca West, Director for the Center of the West, spoke about a new pilot program called the Park County Youth Free Admission where a child between the ages of 6 through 17 will be able to tour the museums for free. It starts on September 1st. Also, Rebecca talked about the art show that is going on currently and the Patron’s Ball which is their big fundraiser.
Two Months Later, Campgrounds Near Cody Finally Opened After June Flood
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s taken two months, but campgrounds east of Yellowstone National Park have finally fully reopened after sustaining heavy damage during the historic flood event of June 13. Kristie Thompson, Public Affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest, said crews have...
More Rain on Thursday Evening and Friday August 26th
According to the National Weather Service, the detailed forecast for Cody, Wyoming is as follows, “a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.”
Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cody, WY & Area According to the National Weather Service
The following areas have a Hazardous Weather Outlook:. “National Weather Service Riverton WY 229 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East- Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County”
Mudslide Strands Tourists Outside Yellowstone; Florida Man Totals Car Trying To Drive Thru It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A “sea of humanity” descended upon Pahaska Tepee Resort late Wednesday, just outside the east entrance into Yellowstone Park, after a mudslide blocked the main highway into the park. “People were trying to find something to eat, and rent...
The State of Wyoming Confirms Results of Park County’s Big and Accurate Primary Election
The Park County Clerk’s Office sent the official results of this month’s primary to be certified by the State of Wyoming, affirming the election was record-breaking and entirely secure. On Friday, August 19, Park County’s Canvassing Board certified the official results from the August 16 primary election. The...
SYP: Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist
Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist, related the latest on the mudslide that shut down the East Entrance of YNP for a time last night. Cody also spoke about the temporary crosswalk that is in place at Bighorn Avenue and Freedom Street as well as reminding drivers to winterize their cars for the upcoming winter season.
Nursing home’s future in doubt
Citing hundreds of thousands in operational losses last year alone, Three Rivers Health says it is considering the closure of its 37-bed Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home as a step toward ensuring the viability of its hospital, clinic and emergency room services. Officials from Three Rivers (formerly South Big Horn...
Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident
UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
