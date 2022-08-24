Rebecca West, Director for the Center of the West, spoke about a new pilot program called the Park County Youth Free Admission where a child between the ages of 6 through 17 will be able to tour the museums for free. It starts on September 1st. Also, Rebecca talked about the art show that is going on currently and the Patron’s Ball which is their big fundraiser.

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO