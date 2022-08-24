Stan Foote was a great artist and a wonderful human being. The former artistic director of Oregon Children’s Theatre helped build that company into a nationally recognized model of consistent quality, adventurous-yet-appropriate programming and – especially – top-notch new-play development. He was a stage director fully equipped in craft and heart and vision. Through his work, he treated audiences of all ages with evident care and respect, and did especially fruitful work in the often-neglected area of plays for teens, recognizing that that age group wanted not just to be entertained but also to be engaged deeply and even challenged emotionally. In 2019 he was honored with the Harold Oaks Award for Sustained Excellence at the Theatre for Young Audiences/USA national festival and conference.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO