COVID cases in Worcester remain steady; hospitalizations on rise
WORCESTER — New COVID-19 average cases in the city continue to rest at the range of recorded cases the city has found since June, but hospitalizations have ticked up. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 38, a rise in about 4.4 cases a day from the week before.
Elderly woman diagnosed with first Mass. case of West Nile virus in 2022
The woman was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the state this year Thursday afternoon. The patient is a Boston woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County,...
First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state Thursday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the individual is a woman in her 70′s and she was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. “August and September are...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
nbcboston.com
Families Fight to Keep North Shore Birth Center Open
Families are trying to keep the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, Massachusetts, open. The center, which is on the Beverly Hospital campus, It's one of the few options for women who are looking to have a natural birth. "Just two years ago exactly I was able to birth her...
2 EMTs suspended after newborn’s death
The Woonsocket EMTs responded to a call on Aug. 1 to help a woman who had prematurely given birth, according to the suspension summary.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
$100 million in new FEMA funds flow into MA to reimburse state, Boston & colleges for COVID costs
BOSTON — Tens of millions of federal dollars have been awarded to the state of Massachusetts, the city of Boston, and local colleges to reimburse agencies and schools for the cost of testing and other financial impacts of COVID-19. On Friday, The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will be sending almost $5.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Boston Public Health Commission for the costs of setting up and operating testing sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
nbcboston.com
Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
quincyquarry.com
Drought driving rodents indoors #quincycityhall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The long hot and dry summer this summer has resulted in a mixed bag for pests. While the mosquito population is down, rodents...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
nbcboston.com
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
nbcboston.com
Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
WBUR
'The worst I've seen': Dental practices struggle with staffing shortages
Dental practices are facing labor shortages that are delaying routine care for some patients, and the delays can stretch on for several months. The shortages are compounded by what dentists describe as higher-than-normal patient demand because of care that was deferred early in the pandemic. The shortages are affecting a...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
