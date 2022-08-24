BOSTON — Tens of millions of federal dollars have been awarded to the state of Massachusetts, the city of Boston, and local colleges to reimburse agencies and schools for the cost of testing and other financial impacts of COVID-19. On Friday, The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will be sending almost $5.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Boston Public Health Commission for the costs of setting up and operating testing sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

