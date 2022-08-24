ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

2 Firefighters Injured in Plymouth Garage Fire

Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a garage blaze at a house in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home just feet away.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Blackstone River clean-up celebrates 50 years

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday many residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts commemorated one of the largest environmental clean-ups to take place on the Blackstone River.  The event coined “Operation ZAP” was first organized in September of 1972 by David Rosser. 10,000 people participated in the clean-up that day, according to the organization’s website, and […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Fire rips through Coventry home overnight

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
COVENTRY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Business
City
Pawtucket, RI
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England

Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
MILLBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

One dead in ATV accident in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
COVENTRY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Wjar Tv
nbcboston.com

Long-Burning Wildfires Close Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Indefinitely

The Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, is now closed indefinitely, as wildfires continue to burn amid persistent drought conditions. Breakheart was completely shut down last Wednesday due to the wildfires. The closure was extended on Sunday as the fires continued, before the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday that the closure is now until further notice.
SAUGUS, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
EVERETT, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
nbcboston.com

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Leave Amid Investigation

A 30-year veteran of the police department in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced Saturday that Deputy Police Chief John Porter had been placed on leave. The police chief did not give any details as to...
HOPKINTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Coventry

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Coventry on Thursday. The Coventry Police Department was among the first responders to arrive at 9 Valiant Drive just before 3:00 a.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Central Coventry Fire District and Hopkins Hill...
COVENTRY, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect

A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search. Several officers were seen near the intersection...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Dump Truck Backs Into MBTA Bus, Transit Police Say

A dump truck driver was injured late Saturday morning when they backed into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said. According to the Transit Police Department, the dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain following the collision on Hyde Park Avenue around 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy