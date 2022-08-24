Deputies are currently investigating a couple thefts in the Harold area near the mouth of Toler Creek. Deputies have obtained video with a person whom they are interested in speaking to but need your help identifying her. If anyone has any information as to the identity and or location of this person, please call our dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a deputy direct by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or if you are using Appalachian Wireless text (TIPS) 8477.

HAROLD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO