Letcher County, KY

Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse

The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Buchanan County residents waiting for help to begin flood recovery: Good news may not be on the way

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Six weeks have passed since dozens of homes in Buchanan County were damaged or destroyed after a summer storm dumped six inches of rain, resulting in dramatic and devastating flooding, and residents are still waiting for help from the state and the federal government.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
Richmond-area financial automation company announces Wise County expansion

Updated 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional details about the expansion from Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. A Richmond-area company that automates payment and invoice services for business clients said Thursday that it will hire up to 50 people for a new Wise County location. Paymerang currently has...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods

Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
KENTUCKY STATE
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space

BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Power theft using…jumper cables?

SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY

