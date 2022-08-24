Read full article on original website
Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods
As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sites and sounds Jamie Hatton and Donnie Adams walked into the morning of Thursday, July 28 were unlike anything the duo had ever expected. Both woke up that morning thinking it would be a usual Thursday in Letcher County. When both talked to their...
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
FEMA, for some reason, doesn’t want to help people who lose everything in floods
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. We talked this week with a Buchanan County resident who doesn’t qualify for flood insurance because she doesn’t live in a flood zone, and likely won’t be able to get federal assistance to repair damage to her home from a July flood.
Buchanan County residents waiting for help to begin flood recovery: Good news may not be on the way
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Six weeks have passed since dozens of homes in Buchanan County were damaged or destroyed after a summer storm dumped six inches of rain, resulting in dramatic and devastating flooding, and residents are still waiting for help from the state and the federal government.
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Richmond-area financial automation company announces Wise County expansion
Updated 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional details about the expansion from Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. A Richmond-area company that automates payment and invoice services for business clients said Thursday that it will hire up to 50 people for a new Wise County location. Paymerang currently has...
Eastern Kentuckians recovering from addiction scramble to rebuild lives after flooding
When Eddie Sandla got ready to go to work in the early hours of June 29th, he opened the door to his home to find 10 feet of water and his neighbors clinging to each other on the roof. He’d never seen rain like it before. “We lived 50...
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
