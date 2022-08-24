ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County ministry to turn Lunch Box buses into '50s diners

ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Mobile Marketplace

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities. Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and […]
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
vaco.org

Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse

The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

