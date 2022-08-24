Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
wymt.com
Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sites and sounds Jamie Hatton and Donnie Adams walked into the morning of Thursday, July 28 were unlike anything the duo had ever expected. Both woke up that morning thinking it would be a usual Thursday in Letcher County. When both talked to their...
Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods
As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wymt.com
Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Augusta Free Press
FEMA, for some reason, doesn’t want to help people who lose everything in floods
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. We talked this week with a Buchanan County resident who doesn’t qualify for flood insurance because she doesn’t live in a flood zone, and likely won’t be able to get federal assistance to repair damage to her home from a July flood.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County ministry to turn Lunch Box buses into '50s diners
ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentuckians recovering from addiction scramble to rebuild lives after flooding
When Eddie Sandla got ready to go to work in the early hours of June 29th, he opened the door to his home to find 10 feet of water and his neighbors clinging to each other on the roof. He’d never seen rain like it before. “We lived 50...
Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Mobile Marketplace
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities. Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and […]
wymt.com
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
wymt.com
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
Woman flown to hospital after being rescued from Tuesday night fire in Meadowview
MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia. Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m. A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to […]
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Eastern Kentucky flood survivors worried about aid denials, loans
There's growing frustration in eastern Kentucky after flood survivors got turned down for federal recovery loans, but the SBA said denials are a part of the process and there are many reasons you can get denied like low income and poor credit score.
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
