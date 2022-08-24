Read full article on original website
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Johnson City Press
Climbing up that hill – Sports Car Club of America arrives for hill climb rally in Norton
NORTON – The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend. The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the...
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Warriors overwhelm Spartans
NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams. Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football
The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
Big Stone Gap, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lee High School football team will have a game with Union High School on August 26, 2022, 15:40:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wjhl.com
The Blake at Kingsport
(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
wkyufm.org
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Faulty chiller leads to early dismissal for Virginia Middle, High
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to […]
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
supertalk929.com
2022 TriPride Parade in Bristol August 27
The TriPride Parade and Festival happens in Bristol for the first time ever this Saturday. According to organizers, this is the first Pride event in the nation to happen in two states at once. Festivities begin with the annual parade at 11 AM down State Street. Festivities include numerous performances...
Kingsport Times-News
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
wjhl.com
Meet Appa, Temple and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
