KARE 11

Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Lifestyle
lifeinminnesota.com

10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
CBS Minnesota

For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
Hot 104.7

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
msn.com

What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair

Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!. Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts...
Kat Kountry 105

8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
Hot 104.7

What is the most viewed ‘Minnesota’ Video on YouTube?

What is the most viewed 'Minnesota' video on YouTube?. If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing. However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you. When you search YouTube...
