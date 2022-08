The district will hold a hiring event for bus drivers, food service workers, and paraprofessionals on Monday, Aug. 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Both will be at the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road. Stop by to learn more about joining the EP Eagles family. Each role comes with competitive pay and benefits depending on position. 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie.

1 DAY AGO