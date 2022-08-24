Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
William Riley Hargraves
William Riley Hargraves, “Willy”, age 44, left this life on August 19, 2022. , Public visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Ponca City School Concert Hall, Ponca City, OK.
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
comancheok.net
Comanche native wins statewide award
The NextGen Under 30 Leadership and Award Recognition Program recently named Andrew Aldridge, originally from Comanche, as one of Oklahoma’s award recipients this month for his work as the state director for Peer Resolution for Oklahoma Students. Aldridge’s statewide program, Peer Resolution for Oklahoma Students, also known as PROS,...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Ponca City News
Women’s Commission wins triple at nationals
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – A triple win for the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women! At the National Association of Commissions for Women, Oklahoma was honored with an Achievement Award and election of two to the national board. The national Achievement Award recognized the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame that inducted eight women and funds raised will help establish a permanent Women’s Hall of Fame exhibit. The State Executive Director, Kitti Asberry, was elected as National Vice President and Carol Hefner, current State Vice Chair, was elected to represent Region VI on the national board.
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
poncacitynow.com
146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is August 25 thru 28
The Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration will be held Thursday August 25 thru Sunday August 26 at the White Eagle Park at 20 White eagle Drive. The celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are reminded that the brush arbors, benches and chairs surrounding the circle are for the...
Ponca City News
Spiritual advisor: Clemency process futile, execution senseless
Body Aug. 25—James Coddington told his spiritual advisor minutes before his execution that he was disappointed turning his life around made no difference. Coddington, in his final statement before being executed Thursday, forgave Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt for rejecting the state parole board’s recommendation to grant him clemency for killing Albert Hale in 1997.
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!
I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
