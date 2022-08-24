Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow edges softball Lady Cats
Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Ponca City News
Junior High runners compete at Owasso
Body OWASSO -- Ponca City’s junior high cross country runners competed in Thursday’s Owasso Rams Relays with good results. Wesley Vaughn of Ponca City finished second in the boys 1.5 mile run with a time of 8:56.84. Also finishing in the Top 20 were Gabriela Alva, who was 11th on the girls side and Grady Scott, who was 11th in the boys’ competition.
Friday Night Heroes, Week Zero
The first week of high school football in Oklahoma is called Week Zero, with a handful of games in the metro area.
Ponca City News
NOC women lose season opener at Cowley
Body ARKANSAS CITY, KS -- In a battle of two ranked teams, #14 ranked Cowley College dominated #19 Northern Oklahoma College in the first half enroute to an easy 4-1 win. Coach Michael DuRoy was not pleased with the Mavs performance against the Tigers. “We had two players miss the...
news9.com
OSU Softball Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealership
PERRY, Okla. - Seth Wadley Auto Group in Perry announced its team-wide deal with the team Thursday, Aug. 25. The dealership said it felt like this was the perfect opportunity to support standout athletes who exemplify the values of their business and community.
Ponca City News
Mavs drop battle between ranked teams in season opener
Body ARKANSAS CITY, Kansas -- The 5th ranked Cowley Tigers slipped past Northern Oklahoma College 2-1 in a game that came down to the last few minutes with the Mavs pressing for the tying goal. “First off I want to congratulate Cowley,” said coach Michael Duroy. “They have an amazing...
hughescountytribune.com
SERVICE HELD FOR LEGENDARY HOLDENVILLE ATHLETE GEORGE KERNEK
Olympics. That record still holds to this day. During his high school years, George lettered in three different sports; basketball, baseball, and track. He was the first Wolverine basketball player to dunk a basketball during a game in 1958. He was also an all-state basketball player that same year. After...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
Ponca City News
The quirky, wholehearted, continuing career of Mike Gundy
Body GABRIEL TREVINO Sports Editor O’Colly Bytes Mike Gundy is living his dream job, and he’s doing his as well as anybody else. When he took over as head coach in 2005, after a career as a player and assistant coach at OSU, Gundy proclaimed he was not going anywhere.
Ponca City News
Sherry Louise Castleman
Sherry Louise Castleman passed away on August 19, 2022, in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Sherry was born to Orville Wright and Ruby Payne Wright in Perry, Oklahoma on November 29, 1935. Just a few months before her second birthday on September 10, 1937, her little brother Harvey Don was born. The family moved to Hermosa Beach, California in 1943 then returned to Oklahoma, settled in Ponca City, and enrolled the Sherry in Roosevelt Elementary School. She advanced to Ponca City Jr. High, and then attended high school in Marland, Oklahoma, and completed her education at Ponca City Business College. She later married Phillip Stephens in 1956 and lived in several places in Oklahoma including Ponca City, Perry, Bartlesville, and Tulsa. During this time, they had three children Norman Dean, Phillip Scott, and Neenah Diane. After their divorce in 1970, Sherry moved to Pasadena, Texas where she met Mel Castleman. They moved to Olive Branch, MS in 1986 then back to Tulsa in 1989 after Mel’s passing.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview
The Sooners' quarterback said Thursday he's excited to get to game week and can't wait to take the field next Saturday against UTEP.
Ponca City News
William Riley Hargraves
William Riley Hargraves, “Willy”, age 44, left this life on August 19, 2022. , Public visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Ponca City School Concert Hall, Ponca City, OK.
Oklahoma State football: 3 bold Cowboys predictions for 2022 season
The start of the much-anticipated 2022 college football season kicks off this weekend. Teams across the nation are excited to begin this new campaign, and Oklahoma State is among the country’s most exciting college football teams. Last season, the Cowboys came up just short of the Big 12 title, but still won 12 games and a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Ponca City News
Connie (Horinek) Stinson
Constance “Connie” (Horinek) Stinson passed on August 18, 2022 at the age of 67 with her daughter by her side. Connie was born on August 13, 1955 to Victor and Willetta Horinek. She grew up east of Kildare, OK. She graduated from Newkirk High School and lived most of her life in Newkirk, OK.
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Hall of Fame
Lynn David Moore – Class of 1966 Lynn David Moore will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Lynn David Moore was born in Ponca City, OK on February 29, 1948 to Cecil and Marie Moore. Lynn’s mother encouraged him to take dance lessons as a boy, and he often said…
Ponca City News
Who is Charlie Adams?
The date has been set, the Oklahoma Humanities grant, and the Oklahoma Art Council grant confirmed, and plans made for the 19th annual Charlie Adams Day festival. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Kay County Courthouse lawn. Once again, there are a...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
News On 6
Little League Team Supports Sheriff Tommie Johnson After Shooting
It's been a tough week for law enforcement, especially for the leaders looking after their deputies. One deputy was killed this week, and another is still recovering leaving the Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office heartbroken. A little league football team showed their assistant coach Sherriff Tommie Johnson that they've got his back.
