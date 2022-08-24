Read full article on original website
Related
Humbled Watkins Memorial girls soccer looks to respond after rare loss
PATASKALA ― Watkins Memorial hadn't lost a regular season girls soccer game since 2020. That was until Saturday, when Big Walnut's Golden Eagles swooped onto to the Warriors' pitch, hit them with a four-goal, second-half blitz, and soared away with a 5-2 victory. ...
Ponca City News
Broken Arrow edges softball Lady Cats
Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Comments / 0