Kay County, OK

Ponca City News

NewPoint Church and Ponca City Beauty College provide free back to school haircuts

Over last Sat., Aug. 20, the NewPoint Church partnered with the local Beauty College to give haircuts for the beginning of the school. Thanks to the Beauty College and local salons, there were around 16 hairdressers or barbers there to cut student’s hair. They had a great turnout, and by the end of the day, they had done over 115 haircuts for students in the community. On top of the free…
Ponca City News

Kay County KCHLC awarded grants for second-year

Body Kay County’s Healthy Living Coalition (KCHLC) in collaboration with Oklahoma State University’s Community Wellness Programs (OSU-CWP) has been awarded the second year for three 5-year continuation grants for Community Based Prevention Services, through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). The three awarded grants focus on prevention of use for illegal stimulants, and the misuse of marijuana and alcohol in Kay County.
Ponca City News

Chamber Lunch and Learn for Sept. 8

Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce and Pioneer Technology Center are teaming up for their next Chamber Lunch and Learn that will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event will feature Laura Hammontree with the Western Oklahoma Workforce...
msn.com

Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school

Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was going back and forth, with...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Ponca City News

Po-Hi Hall of Fame

Lynn David Moore – Class of 1966 Lynn David Moore will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Lynn David Moore was born in Ponca City, OK on February 29, 1948 to Cecil and Marie Moore. Lynn’s mother encouraged him to take dance lessons as a boy, and he often said…
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

A doctor and an Army Ranger among those going into the Ponca City High School Hall of Fame

PONCA CITY — The Sixth Annual Ponca City High School Hall of Fame banquet is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 and are on sale at the PCPS Central Administration Building, 613 East Grand. Inquiries may be made to Chryl Gillespie at 580-767-8000. Ticket sales proceeds benefit Ponca City High School Hall of Fame Scholarships.
PONCA CITY, OK
msn.com

Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected

A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
Ponca City News

Who is Charlie Adams?

The date has been set, the Oklahoma Humanities grant, and the Oklahoma Art Council grant confirmed, and plans made for the 19th annual Charlie Adams Day festival. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Kay County Courthouse lawn. Once again, there are a...
news9.com

OSU Softball Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealership

PERRY, Okla. - Seth Wadley Auto Group in Perry announced its team-wide deal with the team Thursday, Aug. 25. The dealership said it felt like this was the perfect opportunity to support standout athletes who exemplify the values of their business and community.
PERRY, OK
Ponca City News

Junior High runners compete at Owasso

Body OWASSO -- Ponca City’s junior high cross country runners competed in Thursday’s Owasso Rams Relays with good results. Wesley Vaughn of Ponca City finished second in the boys 1.5 mile run with a time of 8:56.84. Also finishing in the Top 20 were Gabriela Alva, who was 11th on the girls side and Grady Scott, who was 11th in the boys’ competition.
PONCA CITY, OK

