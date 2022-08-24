Over last Sat., Aug. 20, the NewPoint Church partnered with the local Beauty College to give haircuts for the beginning of the school. Thanks to the Beauty College and local salons, there were around 16 hairdressers or barbers there to cut student’s hair. They had a great turnout, and by the end of the day, they had done over 115 haircuts for students in the community. On top of the free…

