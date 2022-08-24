Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
NewPoint Church and Ponca City Beauty College provide free back to school haircuts
Over last Sat., Aug. 20, the NewPoint Church partnered with the local Beauty College to give haircuts for the beginning of the school. Thanks to the Beauty College and local salons, there were around 16 hairdressers or barbers there to cut student’s hair. They had a great turnout, and by the end of the day, they had done over 115 haircuts for students in the community. On top of the free…
Ponca City News
Kay County KCHLC awarded grants for second-year
Body Kay County’s Healthy Living Coalition (KCHLC) in collaboration with Oklahoma State University’s Community Wellness Programs (OSU-CWP) has been awarded the second year for three 5-year continuation grants for Community Based Prevention Services, through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). The three awarded grants focus on prevention of use for illegal stimulants, and the misuse of marijuana and alcohol in Kay County.
Ponca City News
Chamber Lunch and Learn for Sept. 8
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce and Pioneer Technology Center are teaming up for their next Chamber Lunch and Learn that will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event will feature Laura Hammontree with the Western Oklahoma Workforce...
Some Jenks students and parents protesting new dress code policy
JENKS, Okla. — Some parents and students say they are frustrated with a new dress code policy at Jenks Public Schools. A few days before the school year, the district announced a new policy. They’re asking that dresses, shorts, and skirts be down to the upper or mid-thigh for grades 7 to 12.
msn.com
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was going back and forth, with...
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Hall of Fame
Lynn David Moore – Class of 1966 Lynn David Moore will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Lynn David Moore was born in Ponca City, OK on February 29, 1948 to Cecil and Marie Moore. Lynn’s mother encouraged him to take dance lessons as a boy, and he often said…
Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright files petition for recount with the Tulsa Co Election Board
TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced her campaign committee for re-election filed a Petition for Recount with the Tulsa County Election Board. “With a 0.23% margin between winning outright or heading into a run-off election on Nov. 8, a manual recount of all ballots...
kaynewscow.com
A doctor and an Army Ranger among those going into the Ponca City High School Hall of Fame
PONCA CITY — The Sixth Annual Ponca City High School Hall of Fame banquet is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 and are on sale at the PCPS Central Administration Building, 613 East Grand. Inquiries may be made to Chryl Gillespie at 580-767-8000. Ticket sales proceeds benefit Ponca City High School Hall of Fame Scholarships.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Sand Springs parent demands action after student posts picture of her son with racial caption
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs parent is taking legal action after a student made a Snapchat post of her son which included racial slurs. Adrian Colbert said she was out of town Thursday when he received a call about his cousin, Damion Leathers, who’s pictured in the snapchat.
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Jenks Students, Parents Aggravated Over 'Confusing' Dress Code
Parents and students in the Jenks Public School District are speaking up about the school’s new dress code. They say it’s not clear and unfairly targets girls. The district implemented the new dress code just days before school, saying it just wants students to dress modest and reasonable.
msn.com
Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected
A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
Ponca City News
Who is Charlie Adams?
The date has been set, the Oklahoma Humanities grant, and the Oklahoma Art Council grant confirmed, and plans made for the 19th annual Charlie Adams Day festival. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Kay County Courthouse lawn. Once again, there are a...
news9.com
OSU Softball Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealership
PERRY, Okla. - Seth Wadley Auto Group in Perry announced its team-wide deal with the team Thursday, Aug. 25. The dealership said it felt like this was the perfect opportunity to support standout athletes who exemplify the values of their business and community.
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
Ponca City News
Junior High runners compete at Owasso
Body OWASSO -- Ponca City’s junior high cross country runners competed in Thursday’s Owasso Rams Relays with good results. Wesley Vaughn of Ponca City finished second in the boys 1.5 mile run with a time of 8:56.84. Also finishing in the Top 20 were Gabriela Alva, who was 11th on the girls side and Grady Scott, who was 11th in the boys’ competition.
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
