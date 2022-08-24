ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night. After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game. Los Angeles threatened in the ninth with one-out singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Justin Turner walked with two out before Alcántara retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to first. “I’m just thankful for another opportunity,” Alcántara said. “They beat me (in Los Angeles) so I just wanted to come out and compete.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base. Escobar went 0 for 4 in the series opener at Atlanta on Aug. 15 and was scratched from New York’s lineup one day later after working out on the field before batting practice. The 33-year-old Escobar went 2 for 7 with an RBI over two rehab games with High A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Miami loses Pozuelo to red card; Red Bulls rally for win

HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Edelman scored early in the second half and the New York Red Bulls took advantage of a first-half red card on Inter Miami's Alejandro Pozuelo to post a 3-1 victory on Saturday.Gonzalo Higuaín staked Inter Miami to a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Higuaín has contributed to a goal in four straight matches, tying Lewis Morgan's club record set during the 2020 season.The tide turned after Pozuelo, who had accounted for a goal in three straight matches, was sent off in the 29th minute.Morgan, now playing for the...
HARRISON, NJ

