The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
247Sports
Five opposing players to watch: Arizona
This mini-series looks ahead to the near future with USC's 2022 schedule, which is just around the corner. We will be identifying five opposing players that USC fans should be aware of by the time kickoffs start in the fall. Today, we move on to Arizona Wildcats you should be familiar with ahead of the 2022 season.
Eastern Progress
How Jedd Fisch and his staff remade the Arizona roster — and changed the course of Wildcats football
Rebuild it, and they will come. If Jedd Fisch’s multiyear, multistep mission at Arizona could be summed up in six words, it would be those six. The second-year Wildcats coach desperately wants to pack Arizona Stadium. He knows he must produce a consistent winner to make that happen. Fisch’s...
allsportstucson.com
Santa Rita’s opening loss to Globe called in third quarter due to Eagles’ lack of healthy players
With 40.1 seconds left in the third quarter, veteran Santa Rita coach Tom Joseph decided enough was enough. The Eagles, struggling with their participation rate over the last few years, were forced to call the game at that point Friday night against Globe, losing their season-opener 40-0. Only 12 healthy...
Eastern Progress
Former Arizona Wildcats support-staffer Kaila Chizer dies at 26
Kaila Chizer, who spent the 2021-22 season as a support-staffer under UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, died Tuesday. She was 26. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said Chizer said died of natural causes due to "subarachnoid hemorrhage due to ruptured intracranial aneurysm," according to a report from Houston's KTRK-TV. The television station said Chizer's body was found inside her car outside a 24-Hour Fitness. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the station said.
12news.com
'A lot of emotions’: NAU head coach Chris Ball returns to Sun Devil Stadium for season opener
TEMPE, Ariz. — When the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take the field at Sun Devil Stadium for their season opener on Thursday, September 1, it will be a homecoming of sorts for head coach Chris Ball and more than 50 players on his roster. “That's what's nice about playing Arizona...
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Wings Over Broadway Pigskin Preview Week 2
Southern Arizona 2A San Pedro schools Tanque Verde, Santa Rita, Catalina, Willcox and Bisbee will add to this week’s schedule of high school games with each playing their season opener. They join 1A South and 3A South schools and Tombstone (also a member of the 2A San Pedro), all...
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
azpm.org
The Buzz: How will more Colorado River water cuts affect Southern Arizona?
The seven states in the Colorado River basin couldn't agree on a plan to conserve unprecedented amounts of water before a federal deadline. Meanwhile, grim projections for the future of water levels in Lake Mead have forced mandatory cuts to water for some users in the lower basin. Federal authorities are trying to prop up levels in the nation's largest reservoir before they dip too low to generate hydropower or allow the passage of water.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations
The San Xavier Mission School suspended its academic operations indefinitely Aug. 12, two weeks after the first day of school. Opened in 1864, San Xavier is the first Catholic school in Arizona and ministry of the San Xavier del Bac Mission. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson ceased operations after...
thisistucson.com
This longtime server has helped Tucson favorite Mi Nidito shine for 32 years
A restaurant with history is more than its legend, the weight of the years it has accumulated. Mi Nidito might be best known for hosting Bill Clinton while he was president. It might have endured for 70 years and a global pandemic. But its longevity materializes in the lives of...
“Pima County Jane Doe” Identified as Brenda Marie Gerow
Her photo was found in the wallet of a convicted killer. Brenda Gerow (Image courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Dept.) On April 8th, 1981, a young woman’s body was found near the Pima County fairgrounds in Arizona by a group riding off-road vehicles. Her body had been dumped along a dirt road. Detectives said it appeared the woman had been sexually assaulted and suffered a violent death.
Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison
The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.
Tucson shelter serving more seniors facing homelessness
Sister Jose Women's Center founder, Jean Fedigan, said seniors on a fixed income are being priced out of the housing market.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
