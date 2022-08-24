ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

247Sports

Five opposing players to watch: Arizona

This mini-series looks ahead to the near future with USC's 2022 schedule, which is just around the corner. We will be identifying five opposing players that USC fans should be aware of by the time kickoffs start in the fall. Today, we move on to Arizona Wildcats you should be familiar with ahead of the 2022 season.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Former Arizona Wildcats support-staffer Kaila Chizer dies at 26

Kaila Chizer, who spent the 2021-22 season as a support-staffer under UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, died Tuesday. She was 26. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said Chizer said died of natural causes due to "subarachnoid hemorrhage due to ruptured intracranial aneurysm," according to a report from Houston's KTRK-TV. The television station said Chizer's body was found inside her car outside a 24-Hour Fitness. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the station said.
HOUSTON, TX
Abigail's Adventures

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

PODCAST: Wings Over Broadway Pigskin Preview Week 2

Southern Arizona 2A San Pedro schools Tanque Verde, Santa Rita, Catalina, Willcox and Bisbee will add to this week’s schedule of high school games with each playing their season opener. They join 1A South and 3A South schools and Tombstone (also a member of the 2A San Pedro), all...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through

Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: How will more Colorado River water cuts affect Southern Arizona?

The seven states in the Colorado River basin couldn't agree on a plan to conserve unprecedented amounts of water before a federal deadline. Meanwhile, grim projections for the future of water levels in Lake Mead have forced mandatory cuts to water for some users in the lower basin. Federal authorities are trying to prop up levels in the nation's largest reservoir before they dip too low to generate hydropower or allow the passage of water.
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations

The San Xavier Mission School suspended its academic operations indefinitely Aug. 12, two weeks after the first day of school. Opened in 1864, San Xavier is the first Catholic school in Arizona and ministry of the San Xavier del Bac Mission. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson ceased operations after...
TUCSON, AZ
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

“Pima County Jane Doe” Identified as Brenda Marie Gerow

Her photo was found in the wallet of a convicted killer. Brenda Gerow (Image courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Dept.) On April 8th, 1981, a young woman’s body was found near the Pima County fairgrounds in Arizona by a group riding off-road vehicles. Her body had been dumped along a dirt road. Detectives said it appeared the woman had been sexually assaulted and suffered a violent death.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley Water launching new billing system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
ORO VALLEY, AZ

