Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
Cover screen contacts widget[Solved]
Ok got my flip 4 almost set up and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the contact widget to add the contacts I want to add to cover screen. Probably something obvious I'm missing but when I click on widget it says open phone to add contacts. I do that and I select 3 and when I go back to cover screen the contacts don't show up. It just tells me to add contacts. Anyone know what I'm doing wrong and how to get it to work right?
Do you need a Facebook account to use Oculus Quest? The rules are changing.
Oculus Quest players used to be required to have a Facebook account just to use their devices, but not anymore! Find out when you can unlink your Facebook account from your Oculus Quest or Meta Quest 2.
Android Central
No longer able to make calls HELP! Mobile network not avalible
My phone seems to have stopped working and im no longer able to make and receive calls. I can see in the settings the phone can see sim but up in the right hand corner I have an icon (see picture) of a circle with a line through it. Also...
Someone turned the Galaxy Z Fold 4 into a Windows Phone and it's pretty awesome
A YouTuber shows off how he turned the Galaxy Z Fold 4 into a Windows Phone with a full PC-like desktop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central
Samsung S20 asking to set up my email again when it was working fine yesterday.
My wife's Samsung S20, which has her email account set up with the default email app. stopped working yesterday. Now when she wants to use it, it is asking her to set up a new account and asking her to input her username, password, and to select the email app. she wants to use (Yahoo, Gmail, etc). Did her original email account on the Samsung default mail app. get corrupted or is this some type of malware?
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Android Central
Anyone know what this icon is
Swipe down to see more details about it. Swipe down to see more details about it. But how can they do that when it's their partners locked phone?. It's probably the location settings and some app is using it. So go to your settings location and you can toggle off location and see if that disappears.
Android Central
Here's the flossy "real" review
Pretty much same thing as every phone, to damn high, no IR, no red color option, and not worth upgrading if you have previous version unless you're the one that has to have the newest and greatest which is true for every release. The end he kind of contradicts that statement saying it's worth upgrading.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Kardashian-Approved Makeup Tool Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ for Sculpting Your Face
Is a skincare routine really complete without the correct tools? You already know the answer. From rollers to gua sha, we adore anything that can help our skin be as radiant and sculpted as possible. Now not only has gua sha become a staple in so many people’s skincare routines as of late, but there’s one that’s Kardashian-approved. You already know when something is Kardashian-Jenner approved, it’s a must-have in everyone’s routine. Specifically, Kourtney Kardashian is loving this sturdy, effective gua sha stone that just came out on Ulta Beauty, per Poosh. Sacheu Gua Sha Tool $35.00 Buy now Sign Up The Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha...
Android Central
Messages notifications vs. Messages app interface
I just got my watch today. I am coming from a galaxy watch 2 active. So maybe I'm just not used to the wear os interface. But when I get a text via Google messages, the text looks very basic. But when I open the messages app it looks the way I would expect it to. Is there a way to view the texts on the notification the way it should look in the Google messages app?
Android Central
Anker charger doesn't work with Samsung A13?
My Anker charger works perfectly with my Galaxy 9S but will not work with my Samsung A13. Only the Samsung brand charger works with the A13. It works with both the A13 and the 9S. Any ideas why the A13 is so picky? (allow fast charging is ON).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch, for now
With the Galaxy Watch 4, there was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of Wear OS 3. But with more competition on the horizon, it's definitely plausible to think that the Galaxy Watch 5 might not hold the crown of best Android smartwatch for too long.
Android Central
Three months free Samsung Care+
You had to pay for the 4th month up front, correct?. I just wonder how I would use this with the basic wireless protection plan I have with Verizon... You had to pay for the 4th month up front, correct?. I just wonder how I would use this with the...
Android Central
How's your experience so far?
So I received my pre-order on Tuesday and I was thinking of selling the flip cause I just wanted the benefit of the watch 5 and pro 2 ear buds. But because I am a phone hore I could not resist trying out the flip. So today is my 2nd day and 1st day on a full charge from this morning which started at 830am. I did try the flip 3 when it was released but I sent that phone back after a few days cause of the battery life.
Android Central
Spell Check/recommendations disappeared
You using stock keyboard? Check in it's setting if predictive text is in ?. You using stock keyboard? Check in it's setting if predictive text is in ?. By George that may have done the trick. Thanks.
Android Central
What is project-139758496569 and why is it connected to my android device?
Welcome to the forums. That seems caused by different apps, all of them used to earn cash or points by playing games. Do you have any similar app installed in your phone?
Android Central
Would you have upgraded if Samsung DIDN'T include Care+ warranty?
Yes I don't use insurance on any of my devices for years. Technically Samsung did give American the year of Samsung care+ so I guess that would be a yes for all of us that pre ordered lol. Free Samsung Care+ for a year? I didn't get this. I am...
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 gains support for Samsung's powerful photography tool
Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that allows you to take professional-quality photos with manual camera settings.
Android Central
Flip? Fold? Flop?
Thought I was interested in the Flip 4. That is until I have already heard of two hinges breaking. Plus I realized I would never have it closed. No SD, less battery and a cool flipping thing that takes me back to my Motorola Star Tac. Nope. Played with the...
Android Central
Android Auto won't run on Galaxy s6
You would beed Andriod 8.0 or higher, Google send messages out to users on Android 6 and 7 that it won't work any longer.
Comments / 0