Cell Phones

Android Central

Cover screen contacts widget[Solved]

Ok got my flip 4 almost set up and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the contact widget to add the contacts I want to add to cover screen. Probably something obvious I'm missing but when I click on widget it says open phone to add contacts. I do that and I select 3 and when I go back to cover screen the contacts don't show up. It just tells me to add contacts. Anyone know what I'm doing wrong and how to get it to work right?
Android Central

Samsung S20 asking to set up my email again when it was working fine yesterday.

My wife's Samsung S20, which has her email account set up with the default email app. stopped working yesterday. Now when she wants to use it, it is asking her to set up a new account and asking her to input her username, password, and to select the email app. she wants to use (Yahoo, Gmail, etc). Did her original email account on the Samsung default mail app. get corrupted or is this some type of malware?
Android Central

Anyone know what this icon is

Swipe down to see more details about it. Swipe down to see more details about it. But how can they do that when it's their partners locked phone?. It's probably the location settings and some app is using it. So go to your settings location and you can toggle off location and see if that disappears.
Android Central

Here's the flossy "real" review

Pretty much same thing as every phone, to damn high, no IR, no red color option, and not worth upgrading if you have previous version unless you're the one that has to have the newest and greatest which is true for every release. The end he kind of contradicts that statement saying it's worth upgrading.
Android Central

Messages notifications vs. Messages app interface

I just got my watch today. I am coming from a galaxy watch 2 active. So maybe I'm just not used to the wear os interface. But when I get a text via Google messages, the text looks very basic. But when I open the messages app it looks the way I would expect it to. Is there a way to view the texts on the notification the way it should look in the Google messages app?
Android Central

Anker charger doesn't work with Samsung A13?

My Anker charger works perfectly with my Galaxy 9S but will not work with my Samsung A13. Only the Samsung brand charger works with the A13. It works with both the A13 and the 9S. Any ideas why the A13 is so picky? (allow fast charging is ON).
Android Central

Three months free Samsung Care+

You had to pay for the 4th month up front, correct?. I just wonder how I would use this with the basic wireless protection plan I have with Verizon... You had to pay for the 4th month up front, correct?. I just wonder how I would use this with the...
Android Central

How's your experience so far?

So I received my pre-order on Tuesday and I was thinking of selling the flip cause I just wanted the benefit of the watch 5 and pro 2 ear buds. But because I am a phone hore I could not resist trying out the flip. So today is my 2nd day and 1st day on a full charge from this morning which started at 830am. I did try the flip 3 when it was released but I sent that phone back after a few days cause of the battery life.
Android Central

Spell Check/recommendations disappeared

You using stock keyboard? Check in it's setting if predictive text is in ?. You using stock keyboard? Check in it's setting if predictive text is in ?. By George that may have done the trick. Thanks.
Android Central

Flip? Fold? Flop?

Thought I was interested in the Flip 4. That is until I have already heard of two hinges breaking. Plus I realized I would never have it closed. No SD, less battery and a cool flipping thing that takes me back to my Motorola Star Tac. Nope. Played with the...
