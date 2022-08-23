Ok got my flip 4 almost set up and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the contact widget to add the contacts I want to add to cover screen. Probably something obvious I'm missing but when I click on widget it says open phone to add contacts. I do that and I select 3 and when I go back to cover screen the contacts don't show up. It just tells me to add contacts. Anyone know what I'm doing wrong and how to get it to work right?

