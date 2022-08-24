Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder leans heavily on the pirate theme, and Expeditions is where the “plunder” part of it comes to life. Expeditions allow you to use a Treasure Map to uncover some buried treasure in the form of seasonal gear, which you can dig up (quite literally) at the end of the activity. Expeditions are a core part of the seasonal loop and the weekly storyline, which will require players to finish Ketchcrash, Expeditions, and Pirate Hideouts to advance the story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO