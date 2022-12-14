ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEd9r_0hTIWUOz00

In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
More: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

But if you’re looking to live only on Social Security to cover your basic needs, there are three cities in Arizona that have you covered. GOBankingRates used data from a number of government and industry sources — such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development — to identify Arizona cities that had both a low overall cost of living and a good quality of life, according to livability scores provided by AreaVibes.

Seniors have flocked to these destinations in the Valley of the Sun, as the 65-and-older population in each city is well above the national average of 16%. If you’re looking to live off just your Social Security check in Arizona, here are your best options .

Sierra Vista

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,525.95

Sierra Vista’s high livability score of 79 goes a long way toward putting the city on the “best for Social Security” list, but so too do its low costs. The average one-bedroom rent in the city for 2022 is just $690, and groceries cost about 4.6% less than the national average.

You’ll pay an extra $11.64 per month in healthcare costs on average, but that is more than offset by lower rent and grocery bills. All in all, the package Sierra Vista offers is enough that 22% of its population is 65 and older, well above the national average. Fans of the Old West enjoy its location about 25 minutes southwest of Tombstone, while those looking for big-city amenities will find Tucson just under 1½ hours to the northwest.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Douglas

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,513.19

Douglas is by far the smallest city on the list, with a 2022 population of just over 16,000. The agricultural city is located in a fairly remote area, right on the border with Mexico.

This type of small-town living appeals to many seniors, and 22% of the Douglas population is 65 and over. The town’s extremely low rents of $690 per month for an average one-bedroom apartment are very attractive, as are its grocery costs, at 7.7% below the national average. That comes to just $380.12 per month, saving seniors nearly $32 per month on average.

Total monthly expenditures for rent, healthcare and groceries combined add up to $1,513.19, well below the average Social Security retirement benefit of $1,623.10.

Tucson

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,489.84

Tucson is probably the best-known Arizona city on the list, but perhaps surprisingly, it’s also the best Arizona city for both livability and affordability. A significant part of this ranking comes from the low healthcare costs in Tucson, which come in at a whopping 18.5% below the national average. That’s enough to save the average person more than $80 per month in expenses, or nearly $1,000 per year.

Groceries are also remarkably cheap when compared with national norms, coming in at $377.24 per month vs. $411.83. For someone living on a limited income, these relatively small monthly amounts can add up significantly on an annual basis. With a livability score of 65 to boot, Tucson comes in as the #1 Arizona city where you can live only on Social Security.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined where in Arizona to live on only Social Security checks based on the (1) average monthly benefit for retired workers, sourced from the Social Security Administration; and (2) FY 2022 Arizona Fair Market Rent  for a one-bedroom apartment, as sourced from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. GOBankingRates then researched Sperling’s Best to find the cost-of-living index for each listed city, looking at (3) grocery and (4) healthcare index scores. GOBankingRates additionally used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery (“food at home”) and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its (5) population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; and (6) have a livability score of 65 or above, sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 8, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Comments / 44

I want to know
08-27

Not everyone’s SS is the same…you’ve gotta get your journalistic skills on track! For instance: my SS is 765 a month…take off mandatory Medicare and you cannot even rent a shed!

Reply(2)
27
Wayne Nicholas
08-25

Douglas,flooding and BORDER crime,2 years ago VECHILES set ablaze, AND blocked the main road into Mexico,CARTEL INFLUENCE and VIOLANCE, yes a great town, but not for SENIORS.

Reply
20
Lady Loki
09-12

This journalist is absolutely clueless. rent for apartments have increased anywhere from 30-40% since the middle of 2021. I f you want to live in a decent, safe area 1brm apartments are ranging starting at $700, with some as high as $900. That doesn't include water, sewage and trash removal charges levied by almost all apartment complexes. Add in rising electrical bills, groceries, medical expenses and transportation. No way can a senior live on $1,600 a month. A few years back yes...but not now.

Reply
18
Related
theprescotttimes.com

2022 Standard Deductions and Key Tax Changes

Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue would like to inform taxpayers of the tax year 2022 annual adjustments for Arizona standard deductions, new tax credits, and the reduced tax rate for small business income tax. Tax year 2022 adjustments generally are used on tax returns filed in 2023. Due...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Rapid factory growth in Arizona led by record-breaking Commerce Authority effort

(The Center Square) – Last week, two technology companies announced new factories in Arizona, leading to over 500,000 total private sector jobs created by the Arizona Commerce Authority under Gov. Doug Ducey. These three factories are a part of over a dozen manufacturing companies that announced their expansion in Arizona this year. In total, over 15,000 manufacturing jobs have been created under the Ducey Administration’s ACA since January 2015. “The...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan

PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Valley renter frustrated by application fees during apartment hunt

PHOENIX — Arizona's rental market is competitive and many Arizonans are facing higher rent costs forcing them to move. When an available and affordable unit comes on the market - it's snatched up relatively quickly. That's why when Chris found an apartment listed with Ultimate Properties he was excited.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

Stimulus money still available for homeowners in Arizona

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

State Rep. Sonny Borrelli Files Lawsuit Contesting Maricopa County’s Election Results

Candidates and other interested parties have started filing lawsuits contesting the election results in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County, where 59 percent of the vote centers were plagued with ballot tabulation problems, causing long lines in heavily Republican areas forcing some voters to leave without voting. One of those lawsuits was filed on Monday by State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu), challenging the use of AI to verify signatures, which Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has stated is illegal.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected

Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification

Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
226K+
Followers
16K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy