Lansing, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries

When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing Airport Adds a Sunny New Florida Non-Stop

Starting in November, there's a sunny new Florida destination to which you'll be able to fly direct from Lansing. Avelo Air and Capital Region International Airport have announced that beginning November 11 and continuing into April, they will offer roundtrip service between Lansing and Fort Myers, Florida. The flights will depart Lansing on Fridays and Mondays.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan State Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Roster

Michigan State men's basketball released its 2022-23 roster on Friday afternoon. The 2022-23 Spartans feature ten returning players. They include fifth-year junior Joey Hauser, senior Tyson Walker, redshirt sophomores Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard. As well as true sophomores Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks. The squad also features walk-ons Davis...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection

Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

