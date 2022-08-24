ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well coiffed: The Fabulous Haircuts reveled in rockabilly

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
This doesn’t happen often enough.

The members of the Fabulous Haircuts were all back together, vibing, talking, laughing, telling the old rock ‘n’ roll stories. They had all assembled at John Rockwood’s place for a reunion photo. It was the first time in ages they’d gotten back together.

And it felt great.

Rockwood flipped through his book of rock ‘n’ roll photography, Can I Get A Witness , while Larry Gold, Marc Gray, and Johnny Newmark sat around and talked about the times they performed with Toledo bluesman Marshall “Big Jack” Reynolds and jazz experts Art and Roman Griswold.

Then the topic turns to KISS, and Rockwood recalled the time he was photographing the band, and Paul Stanley told him to watch out for the pyrotechnics under the stage. “And later the ceiling caught on fire,” Rockwood said, delighting his old bandmates, even though they’ve heard this story a bunch of times.

Forty years ago the Fabulous Haircuts were one of the most exciting bands in Toledo, a fearsome quartet of snarly, greased-up rockabilly hoodlums onstage but the nicest boys you could ever hope to meet offstage.

Take Gold, for instance. By day, he’s a criminal defense attorney. But get him talking about his Toledo rock ‘n’ roll history, and suddenly the buttoned-up lawyer is no more. Gold transforms into a cool, swaggering hepcat who’s ready to rumble, man.

Gold lived in New York City from 1976 to 1979, attending New York University film school, working at Scholastic magazine (“worst job I ever had in my life!” Gold said), playing with the touring band of the New York Community Choir, and catching bands like the Dead Boys at legendary venue CBGB. One day he received a phone call from his DeVilbiss High School chum Marc Gray, who asked Gold if he was interested in auditioning for a ‘50s retro band that did mostly doo-wop called Myron and the Deltrons, which played all over the country.

Gold agreed, got the gig, and played with Myron for about a year, traveling as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida.

“I started to explore the old rockabilly stuff with Marc. Buddy Holly, Elvis, the guys who were on Sun Records,” Gold said. “So Marc and I decided to put together a band where we could explore all that rockabilly [expletive]. The stuff that was gritty.”

It was Gold on guitar, Vince Majewski on bass, who would achieve local fame as a member of the Toledo punk outfit the London Boys (he was replaced by Johnny Newmark), and Gray on drums. And there was Rockwood, a blues-loving harmonica player who could honk on the mouth harp like few others in town. Rockwood had established himself as a music photographer and would eventually publish two books of rock ‘n’ roll and blues photography, as well as forming a blues record label, Blue Suit Records.

“Rockwood was basically the center of all musical things I enjoy,” Gold said. “We caused a rockabilly revitalization, and we preceded the Stray Cats by at least a year.”

The Fabulous Haircuts specialized in down-and-dirty rockabilly, performing songs like “Red Hot” by Billy Lee Riley and “C’mon Everybody” by their hero Eddie Cochran. And unlike a lot of other bands in Toledo at that time, they took their stage image seriously.

“We used to say, ‘You don’t want to dress like the zeroes at the bar,’ so we wearing Beatle boots, pegged pants, leather jackets. We’re dressing the part, we’re looking the part, we’re sounding the part. We wanted people to get up and dance, but a lot of people acted like they were at a concert. They were just staring at us. Marc and I had [expletive] attitudes for days, man,” Gold said with a laugh. “We’d give the audience [expletive] if we thought they weren’t responding appropriately. The world hadn’t kicked us in the teeth yet. We were young, loud, and snotty.”

While rockabilly brought them together, the Fabulous Haircuts had been well steeped in the blues and R&B culture of their youth.

“By the time I got to be a teenager I was into anything that was Black American music,” Newmark said, “I ran into Larry and Marc, and they were doing stuff by Eddie Cochran and Ernie Ford and Carl Perkins, the stuff we used to call ‘oldies.’ But they did a lot of obscure rockabilly stuff.

“I brought more of a blues influence to the band,” Newmark said. “Within a couple of years, we were more blues oriented than rockabilly.”

The Fabulous Haircuts brought a sense of danger to the Toledo music scene.

“I would say we were a very unique-sounding band for the time,” Newmark said. “There were no other bands in Toledo who were playing the music we did. We were loud; we were fast. People would come see us because they would hear about us. ‘You gotta go see this band the Fabulous Haircuts because they’re nuts.’ We used to call it ‘shockabilly.’ ”

The group performed all over, but were mostly based out of the Ottawa Tavern, which back then was located at Bancroft and Upton.

“The Ottawa Tavern was a big scene back then,” Newmark said.

In addition to regularly sold-out concerts, the Fabulous Haircuts performed live on local television, an accomplishment they’re still proud of nearly 40 years later. Though it’s been years since all the members of the group performed on a stage together, Toledo music scene veterans still fondly recall the rockabilly fury of the Fabulous Haircuts.

“The caliber of musicianship was extreme and they were a bunch of [expletive] weirdos,” said Steve Athanas, of the Homewreckers .

Back at Rockwood’s place, it was time for the reunion photo. The band members got up to head outside. It had been an afternoon of rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia and everyone had a smile on their face.

“The Fabulous Haircuts were a happening thing,” Newmark said. “It was something nobody else was doing at the time.”

