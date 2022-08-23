Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
healio.com
Adherence to stroke prevention guidelines improving, but still suboptimal in diabetes
More adults with type 2 diabetes achieved guideline-recommended strategies for stroke prevention in 2018 compared with 2001, but further improvements are needed, according to study findings published in Diabetes Care. In a cross-sectional analysis of adults with type 2 diabetes aged 45 years and older participating in the National Health...
MedPage Today
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
targetedonc.com
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
ajmc.com
DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Bring Unique Challenges to HCPs
Do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery systems have gained rapid uptake, yielding self-reported improvements in glycemic control and quality of life for patients, but creating unique challenges for health care providers (HCPs). Researchers in Canada are highlighting the uncertainties and challenges posed by automated insulin delivery (AID) systems designed by patients,...
FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership
– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
Plastic surgery is booming; here are the most popular procedures
Plastic surgery has been in demand in the U.S. as the country eases out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey results report recently released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF
Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
targetedonc.com
Encouraging Data From Novel Agents Will Expand the Multiple Myeloma Paradigm
Results shown from studies of bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs , and antibody-drug conjugates signal a bright future for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment. In the treatment armamentarium for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, drugs with novel mechanisms, including bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are showing promise, according to a presentation by Ajay K. Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting.1.
beckersdental.com
TeleDentists, Total Health Screens partner to bring diabetes testing to dental offices
Teledentistry company The TeleDentists and preventative health testing company Total Health Screens are partnering to bring diabetes testing to dental offices. The partnership aims to improve the oral health of patients because poor oral health, gingivitis and periodontal disease are correlated to diabetes, according to an Aug. 23 news release.
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: Pharmacies Play Key Role in Health Equity, But Reimbursement is Necessary
Although pharmacies have repeatedly proven their value and continue to be essential to providing equitable health care, Jason Ausili, PharmD, said commensurate reimbursement is necessary to move forward. Pharmacy Times spoke with Jason Ausili, PharmD, head of Pharmacy Transformation at EnlivenHealth, during the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
labpulse.com
Combining imaging with liquid biopsy for cervical cancer
August 23, 2022 -- The role of imaging has been increasing in cervical cancer for pretherapy planning and response assessment, but there's room for improvement, according to a review article published on Tuesday in the Journal of Computer Assisted Tomography (JCAT). The authors -- researchers at the University of California...
ajmc.com
Dr Sigrun Hallmeyer Highlights Clinical Achievements and Barriers in Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care®, Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, medical director of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s Cancer Service Line and co-director of medical research at Advocate Aurora Health, in Illinois, touches on several important topics within the melanoma space. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, is medical...
MedicalXpress
Study demonstrates clinical, financial impact of patient exposure to ill healthcare worker in long-term care facility
A study conducted by researchers in Japan shows that the presence of one ill healthcare worker in a long-term care facility led to respiratory infections among 17 patients and more than $12,000 in total medical costs. Findings from the study, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggest that addressing the causative factors for such exposures is critical to help prevent infectious disease outbreaks in similar facilities.
Nature.com
Feasibility of a registry for standardized assessment of long-term and late-onset health events in survivors of childhood and adolescent cancer
Childhood and adolescent cancer survivors are at risk for chronic medical conditions. Longitudinal studies help to understand their development and course. We hypothesize that collecting follow-up data according to the modified CTCAE criteria and embedded in regular care, is feasible and results in a rich database. We recruited 50 Swiss survivors treated at our institution between 1992 and 2015, who completed their treatment and are still alive. Information on cancer diagnosis, treatment, and medical conditions from follow-up visits, graded according to the modified CTCAE criteria, were added in the database. We described the cohort, assessed the prevalence of medical conditions at the most recent visits and the time needed for data entry. Survivors had a median age of 10Â years at diagnosis with 16Â years of follow-up. 94% of survivors suffered from at least one medical condition. We registered 25 grade 3 or 4 conditions in 18 survivors. The time needed for data entry at enrollment was"‰<"‰60Â min in most survivors and much less for follow-up visits. Standardized assessment of medical conditions is feasible during regular clinical care. The database provides longitudinal real-time data to be used for clinical care, survivor education and research.
MedicalXpress
New guidance to address new nonstatin therapies
To address the current gaps in expert guidance related to the recent development and commercial availability of newer nonstatin agents, the American College of Cardiology published today an expert consensus decision pathway on the role of nonstatin therapies for LDL-C lowering in the management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk reduction.
Comments / 0