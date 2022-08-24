ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Bus passenger allegedly charges at driver

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly charging the bus’s plastic divider, which broke the door and hit the driver when it broke. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 24.
OLYMPIA, WA
kptv.com

Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can

KITSAP COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Newly revealed court documents shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man accused of a grisly double homicide in Washington. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a residence on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla at about 5 p.m. on August 18 for a welfare check after a woman called worried about her parents who lived there.
OLALLA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust

Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street. On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance...
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW

A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Complex

Two Arrested After Man Robbed by Woman He Met on Dating App and Accomplice Who Held Him at Gunpoint

A 30-year-old in Washington said a woman he met on a dating app took him hostage and robbed him at gunpoint with an accomplice. As the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared in a press release, the unidentified man informed deputies he traveled to meet the woman, who described herself as a similar age to him, after connecting on Plenty of Fish. The app/website has appeared on multiple “Best Christian Dating Sites” lists in the last few years.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

