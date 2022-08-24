Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man who was shot and killed by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks on Monday has been identified by the Thurston County coroner. The man was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Green, and died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner told The Olympian. Police...
Chronicle
Sirens: Attempting to Elude Police; Assault; Harassment; Burglaries
• A case of harassment reported in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 9:05 a.m. on Aug. 24 is under investigation. • A burglary of a business in the 600 block of South Market Boulevard was reported just before 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 24. • A burglary...
thejoltnews.com
Bus passenger allegedly charges at driver
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly charging the bus’s plastic divider, which broke the door and hit the driver when it broke. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 24.
Chronicle
Two 17-Year-Olds Arrested Near Pierce County Apartments for Gun Possession, Harassment
After aiming handguns at a young girl, two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Parkland Wednesday afternoon for harassment and carrying the weapons illicitly, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. An emergency call came in just before 1:45 p.m, according to a department blog post. The post summarized the following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can
KITSAP COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Newly revealed court documents shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man accused of a grisly double homicide in Washington. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a residence on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla at about 5 p.m. on August 18 for a welfare check after a woman called worried about her parents who lived there.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust
Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street. On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
Chronicle
Sirens: Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Theft; Malicious Mischief; Check Fraud
• An officer was dispatched to an assault complaint at Gust Backstrom Park at 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 6. The officer spoke with all of the individuals involved and no charges were pressed. An informational report was taken. • An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint at the 200...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW
A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waterlandblog.com
Des Moines Police make ‘significant arrest,’ confiscate drugs, guns & cash
The Des Moines Police Department – in cooperation with local and federal law enforcement partners, including the US Marshal Service and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force – announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 that they have made a “significant arrest.”. Police say that on Wednesday, Aug....
Complex
Two Arrested After Man Robbed by Woman He Met on Dating App and Accomplice Who Held Him at Gunpoint
A 30-year-old in Washington said a woman he met on a dating app took him hostage and robbed him at gunpoint with an accomplice. As the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared in a press release, the unidentified man informed deputies he traveled to meet the woman, who described herself as a similar age to him, after connecting on Plenty of Fish. The app/website has appeared on multiple “Best Christian Dating Sites” lists in the last few years.
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Comments / 0