Read full article on original website
Related
A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake
I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
Historic Maine Island Home on Diamond Cove is Covered in Stunning Nautical Murals
Many homes are sprinkled across the coast and on the water in Maine. With plenty of lakes, ponds, and access to the sea, we are fortunate to have incredible real estate in Maine for homes on the water. Even more incredible, we have homes on islands. According to Explore Maine,...
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense
I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
Financial Website Lists Maine as One of the Best States for Women’s Rights
It was a solid showing for the state of Maine in a recent Women's Rights report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the states with the best and worst records for women's rights. The Pine Tree State was listed as the 8th best state. Maine came...
RELATED PEOPLE
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
These Five New Hampshire Mexican Restaurants Are Highly Underrated
Mexican food is my absolute fav! It's what I crave the most, so I am always on the hunt for new spots. My go-to order at a Mexican restaurant is a Carne Asada Burrito with spicy salsa and guacamole. Yes, I will splurge the extra $1.25 for the guac. Go big or go home!
5 of the ‘Most Romantic’ Covered Bridges in Maine & New Hampshire
There is something about covered bridges that just says, "Kiss Me". Living in a time where we binge watch period pieces like "Bridgerton" and "Downton Abbey", makes us want to travel back in time. That time was so romantic and makes me think of two things, top hats and covered bridges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine
With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society
Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?. And if you're feeing old because you can't believe they're including the 1980s in an exhibit that started with the 1780s earlier this summer, never fear, as its a celebration of the Maine Historical Society and its 200th Anniversary. What a milestone!
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?
Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago. And, here in the State of Maine, we are...
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?
According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
How Many Widespread Power Outages Has Maine Had In 2022?
Considering the State of Maine deals with between four and six months of snow and ice each year, it should be no surprise that we have the occasional power outage. Clearly, some of the more rural parts of the state are more prone to power outages. But, just how many...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0