Maine State

94.9 HOM

A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake

I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
94.9 HOM

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
94.9 HOM

Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine

Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
94.9 HOM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
94.9 HOM

Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States

While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
94.9 HOM

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
94.9 HOM

Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society

Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?. And if you're feeing old because you can't believe they're including the 1980s in an exhibit that started with the 1780s earlier this summer, never fear, as its a celebration of the Maine Historical Society and its 200th Anniversary. What a milestone!
94.9 HOM

Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?

According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

