ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Apopka residents say construction site is causing flooding in their neighborhood

APOPKA, Fla. - Some Apopka residents say dirt from a construction site that filled a retention pond is causing flooding in their neighborhood when it rains. According to the City of Apopka, there were six inches of rain on Wednesday and that resulted in a deluge near Kenny Pettrey's home. In a video recorded by Pettrey, you can see what looks like a gushing river next to his house in the Vistas at Waters Edge. While his home avoided damage, his pool became a muddy mess.
APOPKA, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Commissioner’s Update: City Council addresses downtown safety concerns

Submitted by Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill. As a result of a shooting that injured seven people near Wall Street Plaza and the shooting scare on the Fourth of July caused by rogue fireworks, there has been an increased demand to implement greater safety measures in the downtown area.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
orlandoweekly.com

This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena

There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

SunPass Savings Program to offer toll relief to Florida drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new sixth-month SunPass Savings Program to help Florida commuters with toll relief will begin Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state transportation leaders announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Orlando. Customers with 40 tolls or more a month on Florida Department of Transportation...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#I 4#The Community Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?

Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet

OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
marinelink.com

Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats

Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
austinnews.net

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi(R)-Pave

Over 17,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave installed at The Villages, Black Lake Preserve Walking Trail. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has provided 17,393 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.
THE VILLAGES, FL
allears.net

‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport

UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy