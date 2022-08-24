Read full article on original website
Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday
Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
Frequent SunPass users across Florida will get discounts on tolls starting in September
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a toll discount program for frequent SunPass users that will begin next month. Speaking at the Florida Turnpike headquarters in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the program will apply to motorists using roads owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings program will begin...
Apopka residents say construction site is causing flooding in their neighborhood
APOPKA, Fla. - Some Apopka residents say dirt from a construction site that filled a retention pond is causing flooding in their neighborhood when it rains. According to the City of Apopka, there were six inches of rain on Wednesday and that resulted in a deluge near Kenny Pettrey's home. In a video recorded by Pettrey, you can see what looks like a gushing river next to his house in the Vistas at Waters Edge. While his home avoided damage, his pool became a muddy mess.
Commissioner’s Update: City Council addresses downtown safety concerns
Submitted by Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill. As a result of a shooting that injured seven people near Wall Street Plaza and the shooting scare on the Fourth of July caused by rogue fireworks, there has been an increased demand to implement greater safety measures in the downtown area.
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena
There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
SunPass Savings Program to offer toll relief to Florida drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new sixth-month SunPass Savings Program to help Florida commuters with toll relief will begin Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state transportation leaders announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Orlando. Customers with 40 tolls or more a month on Florida Department of Transportation...
Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday. This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again
ORLANDO, Fla. — In December, Patricia Waring found her family land listed as “for sale” online when someone showed up at her house to ask about the land. Only one problem, the land wasn’t for sale and someone had posted a photo and the address online.
Jetty Park tickets for Artemis 1 launch sell out in one hour
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you want to witness the historic Artemis 1 launch in person, one of the best spots to watch will be Jetty Park. But you'll need a ticket to get in, and they'll go quickly. Those tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning at 7...
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?
Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet
OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats
Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi(R)-Pave
Over 17,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave installed at The Villages, Black Lake Preserve Walking Trail. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has provided 17,393 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
Secret rooms, Tower of Terror elevator: See top new luxury listing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Beyond the door at 10120 Enchanted Oak Drive is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. OK, that’s...
‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport
UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
