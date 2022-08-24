Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department , at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” injured in a workplace accident.Lawsuit filed against Secretary of State over primary election results
A 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of these injuries.
