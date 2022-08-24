Sherry Louise Castleman passed away on August 19, 2022, in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Sherry was born to Orville Wright and Ruby Payne Wright in Perry, Oklahoma on November 29, 1935. Just a few months before her second birthday on September 10, 1937, her little brother Harvey Don was born. The family moved to Hermosa Beach, California in 1943 then returned to Oklahoma, settled in Ponca City, and enrolled the Sherry in Roosevelt Elementary School. She advanced to Ponca City Jr. High, and then attended high school in Marland, Oklahoma, and completed her education at Ponca City Business College. She later married Phillip Stephens in 1956 and lived in several places in Oklahoma including Ponca City, Perry, Bartlesville, and Tulsa. During this time, they had three children Norman Dean, Phillip Scott, and Neenah Diane. After their divorce in 1970, Sherry moved to Pasadena, Texas where she met Mel Castleman. They moved to Olive Branch, MS in 1986 then back to Tulsa in 1989 after Mel’s passing.

COLLINSVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO