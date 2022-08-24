Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Chamber Lunch and Learn for Sept. 8
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce and Pioneer Technology Center are teaming up for their next Chamber Lunch and Learn that will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event will feature Laura Hammontree with the Western Oklahoma Workforce...
Ponca City News
Who is Charlie Adams?
The date has been set, the Oklahoma Humanities grant, and the Oklahoma Art Council grant confirmed, and plans made for the 19th annual Charlie Adams Day festival. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Kay County Courthouse lawn. Once again, there are a...
Ponca City News
Connie (Horinek) Stinson
Constance “Connie” (Horinek) Stinson passed on August 18, 2022 at the age of 67 with her daughter by her side. Connie was born on August 13, 1955 to Victor and Willetta Horinek. She grew up east of Kildare, OK. She graduated from Newkirk High School and lived most of her life in Newkirk, OK.
Ponca City News
Junior High runners compete at Owasso
Body OWASSO -- Ponca City’s junior high cross country runners competed in Thursday’s Owasso Rams Relays with good results. Wesley Vaughn of Ponca City finished second in the boys 1.5 mile run with a time of 8:56.84. Also finishing in the Top 20 were Gabriela Alva, who was 11th on the girls side and Grady Scott, who was 11th in the boys’ competition.
Ponca City News
Sherry Louise Castleman
Sherry Louise Castleman passed away on August 19, 2022, in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Sherry was born to Orville Wright and Ruby Payne Wright in Perry, Oklahoma on November 29, 1935. Just a few months before her second birthday on September 10, 1937, her little brother Harvey Don was born. The family moved to Hermosa Beach, California in 1943 then returned to Oklahoma, settled in Ponca City, and enrolled the Sherry in Roosevelt Elementary School. She advanced to Ponca City Jr. High, and then attended high school in Marland, Oklahoma, and completed her education at Ponca City Business College. She later married Phillip Stephens in 1956 and lived in several places in Oklahoma including Ponca City, Perry, Bartlesville, and Tulsa. During this time, they had three children Norman Dean, Phillip Scott, and Neenah Diane. After their divorce in 1970, Sherry moved to Pasadena, Texas where she met Mel Castleman. They moved to Olive Branch, MS in 1986 then back to Tulsa in 1989 after Mel’s passing.
Ponca City News
William Riley Hargraves
William Riley Hargraves, “Willy”, age 44, left this life on August 19, 2022. , Public visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Ponca City School Concert Hall, Ponca City, OK.
Ponca City News
Kay County KCHLC awarded grants for second-year
Body Kay County’s Healthy Living Coalition (KCHLC) in collaboration with Oklahoma State University’s Community Wellness Programs (OSU-CWP) has been awarded the second year for three 5-year continuation grants for Community Based Prevention Services, through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). The three awarded grants focus on prevention of use for illegal stimulants, and the misuse of marijuana and alcohol in Kay County.
Ponca City News
NewPoint Church and Ponca City Beauty College provide free back to school haircuts
Over last Sat., Aug. 20, the NewPoint Church partnered with the local Beauty College to give haircuts for the beginning of the school. Thanks to the Beauty College and local salons, there were around 16 hairdressers or barbers there to cut student’s hair. They had a great turnout, and by the end of the day, they had done over 115 haircuts for students in the community. On top of the free…
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Hall of Fame
Lynn David Moore – Class of 1966 Lynn David Moore will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Lynn David Moore was born in Ponca City, OK on February 29, 1948 to Cecil and Marie Moore. Lynn’s mother encouraged him to take dance lessons as a boy, and he often said…
Ponca City News
Cross country
EDMOND -- The Ponca City Wildcat cross country teams had runners in last week’s Deer Creek (Edmond) high school meet. Burton Miner finished sixth in the boys Emerging V 5K competition to earn a medal, while Jaycee Davis was 20th and Julia Looper 30th on the girls side. The girls team finished 6th, while the boy runners were 10th. PONCA CITY INDIVIDUAL RESULTS EMERGING VARSITY GIRLS 5K Jaycee…
Ponca City News
Broken Arrow edges softball Lady Cats
Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Ponca City News
NOC women lose season opener at Cowley
Body ARKANSAS CITY, KS -- In a battle of two ranked teams, #14 ranked Cowley College dominated #19 Northern Oklahoma College in the first half enroute to an easy 4-1 win. Coach Michael DuRoy was not pleased with the Mavs performance against the Tigers. “We had two players miss the...
Ponca City News
The quirky, wholehearted, continuing career of Mike Gundy
Body GABRIEL TREVINO Sports Editor O’Colly Bytes Mike Gundy is living his dream job, and he’s doing his as well as anybody else. When he took over as head coach in 2005, after a career as a player and assistant coach at OSU, Gundy proclaimed he was not going anywhere.
Ponca City News
Mavs drop battle between ranked teams in season opener
Body ARKANSAS CITY, Kansas -- The 5th ranked Cowley Tigers slipped past Northern Oklahoma College 2-1 in a game that came down to the last few minutes with the Mavs pressing for the tying goal. “First off I want to congratulate Cowley,” said coach Michael Duroy. “They have an amazing...
