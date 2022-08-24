Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
Who is Charlie Adams?
The date has been set, the Oklahoma Humanities grant, and the Oklahoma Art Council grant confirmed, and plans made for the 19th annual Charlie Adams Day festival. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Kay County Courthouse lawn. Once again, there are a...
Junior High runners compete at Owasso
Body OWASSO -- Ponca City’s junior high cross country runners competed in Thursday’s Owasso Rams Relays with good results. Wesley Vaughn of Ponca City finished second in the boys 1.5 mile run with a time of 8:56.84. Also finishing in the Top 20 were Gabriela Alva, who was 11th on the girls side and Grady Scott, who was 11th in the boys’ competition.
Chamber Lunch and Learn for Sept. 8
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce and Pioneer Technology Center are teaming up for their next Chamber Lunch and Learn that will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event will feature Laura Hammontree with the Western Oklahoma Workforce...
Broken Arrow edges softball Lady Cats
Body Ponca City rzllied put together a late rally Thursday night, but it fell short and Broken Arrow ended up with a 6-3 victory in a district contest at West Middle School. Broken Arrow led 5-0 going in the sixth inning, but then the Lady Cats put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
Kay County KCHLC awarded grants for second-year
Body Kay County’s Healthy Living Coalition (KCHLC) in collaboration with Oklahoma State University’s Community Wellness Programs (OSU-CWP) has been awarded the second year for three 5-year continuation grants for Community Based Prevention Services, through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). The three awarded grants focus on prevention of use for illegal stimulants, and the misuse of marijuana and alcohol in Kay County.
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
NewPoint Church and Ponca City Beauty College provide free back to school haircuts
Over last Sat., Aug. 20, the NewPoint Church partnered with the local Beauty College to give haircuts for the beginning of the school. Thanks to the Beauty College and local salons, there were around 16 hairdressers or barbers there to cut student’s hair. They had a great turnout, and by the end of the day, they had done over 115 haircuts for students in the community. On top of the free…
The quirky, wholehearted, continuing career of Mike Gundy
Body GABRIEL TREVINO Sports Editor O’Colly Bytes Mike Gundy is living his dream job, and he’s doing his as well as anybody else. When he took over as head coach in 2005, after a career as a player and assistant coach at OSU, Gundy proclaimed he was not going anywhere.
NOC women lose season opener at Cowley
Body ARKANSAS CITY, KS -- In a battle of two ranked teams, #14 ranked Cowley College dominated #19 Northern Oklahoma College in the first half enroute to an easy 4-1 win. Coach Michael DuRoy was not pleased with the Mavs performance against the Tigers. “We had two players miss the...
Mavs drop battle between ranked teams in season opener
Body ARKANSAS CITY, Kansas -- The 5th ranked Cowley Tigers slipped past Northern Oklahoma College 2-1 in a game that came down to the last few minutes with the Mavs pressing for the tying goal. “First off I want to congratulate Cowley,” said coach Michael Duroy. “They have an amazing...
1600kush.com
Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
Authorities, family looking for woman missing ‘without a trace’ from Wichita for 2 years
Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen about two years ago, in the fall of 2020, in the Wichita, Kansas, area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
KAKE TV
Have you seen this bird? Andover Police hope so
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Andover Police Department is trying to help a citizen find a lost bird. The Indian Ring-Neck Parakeet (pictured above) has been missing since Sunday, August 21st. He's been unable to fly, due to an unfortunate accident involving a wheelchair several years ago. The bird has...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of possessing stolen Jeep that crashed into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been charged with possessing a 2021 Jeep stolen from a nearby storage facility, crashing into a house, and obstructing an officer by giving a false name during an investigation of a hit and run accident. The suspect, Andrew Ethan Traw, 32, who...
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
