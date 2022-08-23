Communication is key in a team-based FPS like VALORANT, and there are several methods to communicate with your teammates in a match. You can use voice chat to communicate with party members and teammates and mute them if required during clutch situations. The game’s chat system allows players to type text messages sent to specific players, teammates, and even opponents. There is a range of options available for the chat that players can access through the Communications tab in Settings. We recommend players familiarize themselves with these options and communicate better with teammates.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO