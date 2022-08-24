ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In Black And White Balmain Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Ashanti is giving us style goals once again with her latest Instagram post and we can’t stop thinking about the fashionable designer ensemble!

The beauty took to the social platform and donned a black and white checkered Balmain two piece look that was everything and more! The fashionable look featured a sleeveless vest with gold buttons and a matching mini skirt that featured a black and gold belt at the waist. She accessorized the look with a large nude bag and wore black open toe heels on her feet. She also wore dark shades on her face as she served face and body while modeling the fashionable look. As for her hair, she wore her locs long with a side part and let her hair frame her flawless face while giving us major fashion envy in the designer ensemble.

The songstress posed in front of a pink and white backdrop that read, “girls just want to have fun” and shared the look with the caption, “ Oh hey ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

Whew, Ashanti can do no wrong when it comes to giving us fashion goals and we’re definitely going to add this look to our list of absolute faves!

What do you think about Ashanti’s high fashion look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

