Liz Smith
4d ago
Even if there aren't room in shelters why can't the government provide accomodations like tent city with huge out door fans. I'm pretty sure this is better than nothing at all
Suzanne Schauer
4d ago
With drug abuse complicating things, it’s illegal to hospital someone against their will and if physiatrist, finding a bed is about impossible. The only option left is placing lots of misters to help cool people. Temporary jail isn’t an option because laws haven’t been broken…a catch 22
NYAZ??
5d ago
The entire third world coming in!! Hotter, dirtier and more disease!! Got cartels!💀💀
Reply(1)
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike
While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
kjzz.org
Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
AZFamily
Hot and dry Sunday across the Valley ahead of a hot week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley as highs will reach 103 on Sunday, which will be the “coolest” day this upcoming week. The average this time of the year is 105 and every day this week will be above that. Monday highs will reach 106. On Tuesday, the heat really turns up as highs will get to 110, this is also the case for Wednesday. more clouds will enter the valley on Thursday as highs will get to 108. We will end the week Friday with highs around 107.
Infant and toddler found alone in Arizona desert
A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona's Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
msn.com
Recap: Storms, dust and wind moved into portions of East Valley Saturday
7:53 p.m. - Storm activity is winding down. However, any ongoing runoff will continue to pose hazards in some normally dry washes in rural areas. 5:40 p.m. Strongest storms near and east of Apache Junction (Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 530pm) and E. La Paz County. Hazardous conditions along Salt River lakes, Highway 60, and I-10. Isolated storms over the southern metro area.
12news.com
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer. The damaged roadway was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Los Angeles. The California Department of Transportation on Friday said crews were working around the clock to restore the detour lane by early next week, which would reopen both eastbound lanes to motorists. In the meantime, officials recommend for motorists leaving Southern California to use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.
Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons program: Win a smile makeover worth $50K
Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons is offering a free, smile makeover worth $50,000 to one lucky winner.
