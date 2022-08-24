Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO