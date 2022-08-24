ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure

Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development

Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
SUPERIOR, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Voters to decide whether to allow groceries to sell wine, two other alcohol measures in November

The last three ballot measures – all about alcohol – seeking approval for the November ballot Secretary of State have all been declared sufficient. With those last three now included, November's statewide ballot will have eight questions, asking for voter approval to pay for healthy meals, a reduction in the income tax rate, and whether to allow for magic mushrooms, plus the questions on alcohol.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver auditor faults organization, foundation of mayor's equity office, prompting criticism from Hancock

Denver's independent auditor found the city's social equity office needs better organization and support in a report issued Thursday, an assessment that quickly drew a rebuke from Mayor Michael Hancock's office as being "more detrimental than supportive." The report, led by Denver Auditor Timothy M. O'Brien, faulted the Mayor's Office...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Don't call police' video shown to South High School students

Denver Public Schools is in hot water with law enforcement after a video shown during an assembly at South High School advised students to avoid police when dealing with racially motivated attacks.The video entitled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks" was published five years ago by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. "I thought at some points it was pretty informative but other points? I thought it was kind of, like, awkward to talk about. Like it felt a little uncomfortable," said Chavelle Early, a junior at South High. Some of the tips advised...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
Mike McKibbin

DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.  "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
DENVER, CO

