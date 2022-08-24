Read full article on original website
Related
Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
cpr.org
Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure
Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Kennedy marks historic Colorado water project; legislator comments on party switch
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Seventy-five thousand Coloradans arrived in Pueblo to join President John F. Kennedy as he marked the successful completion of a 30-year campaign for congressional approval of the FryingPan-Arkansas Project. The $171 million project involved importing spring snowmelt and runoff from the Western Slope to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradohometownweekly.com
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
coloradopolitics.com
Voters to decide whether to allow groceries to sell wine, two other alcohol measures in November
The last three ballot measures – all about alcohol – seeking approval for the November ballot Secretary of State have all been declared sufficient. With those last three now included, November's statewide ballot will have eight questions, asking for voter approval to pay for healthy meals, a reduction in the income tax rate, and whether to allow for magic mushrooms, plus the questions on alcohol.
Security increased at Century Middle School after threat
The Adams 12 School District says there will be an increased security and police presence at Century Middle School Friday due to a threat.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver auditor faults organization, foundation of mayor's equity office, prompting criticism from Hancock
Denver's independent auditor found the city's social equity office needs better organization and support in a report issued Thursday, an assessment that quickly drew a rebuke from Mayor Michael Hancock's office as being "more detrimental than supportive." The report, led by Denver Auditor Timothy M. O'Brien, faulted the Mayor's Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
Lawsuit: Child caseworker made advances on caregivers
A former Arapahoe County child caseworker is accused of abusing her power on the job in a new lawsuit that claims more than 40 people have come forward about her behavior.
DougCo’s top performing schools, according to state test scores
(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District received great news last week when the Colorado Department of Education released state, district, and school-level data on its standardized testing results.
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Don't call police' video shown to South High School students
Denver Public Schools is in hot water with law enforcement after a video shown during an assembly at South High School advised students to avoid police when dealing with racially motivated attacks.The video entitled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks" was published five years ago by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. "I thought at some points it was pretty informative but other points? I thought it was kind of, like, awkward to talk about. Like it felt a little uncomfortable," said Chavelle Early, a junior at South High. Some of the tips advised...
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso defendant never gave up right to jury trial, overturns convictions
Colorado's second-highest court has concluded an El Paso County judge mistakenly found a defendant had relinquished his constitutional right to a jury trial, when the man had never, in fact, explicitly agreed to do so. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals reversed the felony assault and sexual assault...
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth
The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved $13 million in economic development incentives for three companies to keep or expand their businesses in Colorado, with the potential to bring more than 750 jobs to the state in the next eight years. Caliola, a Colorado Spring-based communications company, accepted state...
DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family
Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her. "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
Comments / 4