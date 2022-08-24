Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO