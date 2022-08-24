Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Helping kids in the agriculture field is her calling
GREENVILLE- A full time FFA teacher at Versailles, Dena Wuebker has been doing the same thing for 29 years at the fair. At the fair, she is a member of the sale committee and is there to provide assistance as well as providing advice to the 4H kids with their projects.
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
countynewsonline.org
Robert Williamson
Robert F. “Bob” Williamson, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 7:00 PM Wednesday August 24, 2022 at his residence in Greenville. Bob was born January 4, 1937 in Union City, Indiana and the son of the late Thurman and Nellie (Burton) Williamson. Bob was retired as...
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
countynewsonline.org
Sue Ann Mendenhall
Sue Ann (Rhoades) Mendenhall, 74, of Greenville, Ohio, was surrounded by loved ones when she took her last breath on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Everheart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, following a long battle with heart conditions. She was born on June 3, 1948, in New Madison, Ohio,...
Daily Advocate
Big money races at the Darke County Fair.
GREENVILLE — The last day of harness horse racing took place at the Darke County Fair on Aug. 25 in front of the Grandstand. There were 15 races taking place, with big money on the line in each race. The main event was the Gene Riegle Memorial Open. The...
Sweet and Savory Shanty offer baked goods
ALLEN COUNTY — Jennifer Albertson-Rope had been baking at home. Now she bakes at Sweet and Savory Shanty at 3031 Harding Highway. The building was acquired and remodeled during the pandemic. The business has been open for about a year and a half. But Friday morning was the time for the official grand opening.
countynewsonline.org
Daniel Richard Smith
Daniel R. “Smitty” Smith, 70, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Versailles Healthcare in Versailles, Ohio. He was born on April 29, 1952, in Greenville to Rose (Best) Smith of Greenville, and the late Gerald Smith. In addition to his father,Smitty was preceded...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
countynewsonline.org
Dallas Bowman
Dallas L. Bowman, 75, of Covington, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Ohio’s Hospice Inpatient Care Center. His arrangements are pending.
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
Sidney Daily News
A new way to hydrate
Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.
daytonlocal.com
The Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs
The sunflower field at Whitehall Farm in Yellow Springs is back this year, and expected to bloom within the next few weeks. Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs expected to bloom mid September. Every year, several acres of sunflowers burst into bloom in a field along U.S. 68, attracting hundreds of...
Daily Advocate
38 Special rocks Darke Co. Fair into the night
GREENVILLE — After a very succesful Sunday night concert with Riley Green and Laine Hardy, the Darke County Fair Board followed it up with another great concert on Wednesday evening. For the first time since the fair started hosting concerts, the Great Darke County Fair had two concerts during fair week. The mid-week concert featured legendary southern rockers, 38 Special.
Urbana Citizen
Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10
On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
dayton.com
Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories
I often get calls from readers who’d like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t quite certain what kinds of clothes the organization will accept. The local non-profit was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-appropriate clothing to women who were transitioning from public assistance to employment. Twenty-four years later the mission of CTW has expanded to include women, men and independent teens.
