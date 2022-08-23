Read full article on original website
Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
A Comprehensive Look Back At The History Of Geek’d Con Guests
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, launched way back in 2015. Minus the 2020 pandemic cancelation, the event has run non-stop since it's launch. With tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance each weekend the event is held, it has become one of Louisiana's largest annual pop culture events. Over the last 7...
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?
Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
The 2022 Byrd High School Football Schedule
Are you a Byrd Yellow Jacket football fan? If so, you do not want to miss the 2022 football season on The Tiger. This season is set to be action packed and leave fans wanting more. Check out the 2022 game schedule below. If you are unable to attend a game, don't worry. You can listen to C.E. Byrd High School football games right here on 103.3 FM and 1130 The Tiger, KWKH.
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Melvin Slack Bows Out of Race
Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, the only other Republican candidate, has withdrawn his name from the mayors race. Slack ends his campaign after a restraining order was issued by Judge Brady O'Callaghan after being accused of sexual harrassment and issuing death threats to a local woman. According to the report...
Matthew Lillard Meets His Doppelganger From Bossier City
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has come and gone for 2022. It was full of fun stories, magical moments, and even some interactions that our celebrity guests wanted pictures of. Including when Matthew Lillard met a young man that seemed very familiar to him. Matthew Lillard, the star of movies...
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
The Voice of The X-Men’s Rogue Is Coming To Shreveport This Week
The Voice of The X-Men's Rogue Is Coming To Shreveport This Week

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week
Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week
How Many of These Awesome Shreveport Attractions Have You Visited?
Over the past few weeks, we have seen lots of people (including myself) talking trash about Shreveport. We do have a long way to go to fix many of the problems in our community. But there are lots of great things here and we often forget about that while mired in the negativity.
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Geek'd Con Brings The Stars Of The Original 'Scream' To Louisiana
Plenty Of Dragon Ball Stars Coming To Shreveport For Geek’d Con
Plenty Of Dragon Ball Stars Coming To Shreveport For Geek'd Con
Twin Peaks Star Sherilyn Fenn Will Be In Shreveport This Week
Twin Peaks Star Sherilyn Fenn Will Be In Shreveport This Week
The 3rd Annual Geek’d Con Pre-Party Hits GamePort At SciPort
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns next week to Downtown Shreveport. The event brings in fans from across the region to meet celebrity guests for autographs and to shop from hundreds of vendor spaces. The event is August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center, and you can get ticket info here.
Centaur Welcomes New Royals Saturday for Upcoming Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Centaur is ready to reveal its new royal court and prepare for the coming 2023 Mardi Gras season Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center. If you're new to Mardi Gras, you may be wondering what the deal is with crowning new royals. Each season, a new royal court is selected to represent the krewe at functions like the Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal and Parade, as well as during charity functions, community outreach, and at other area krewes' events. They're the official 'face' of the krewe. The royal court is revealed at coronation, which Centaur calls their 'Midway to Mardi Gras' party. Yes, we even celebrate during the time of year we're furthest away from the holiday!
