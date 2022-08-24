Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Fairborn 3 – 1
In 4 exciting and competitive sets, the Lady Wave earn their first victory of the season over Fairborn. JVa & JVb also win for a triple victory at home. Record 1-1 (Stats unavailable at this time). Varsity & JV return to action Saturday in the Greenville Federal Invite at Franklin...
Morian pulls off the hat trick!
The winner of the third Tim Best Memorial Race at the Great Darke County Fair is… the same rider who won the first and second Tim Best Memorial races: Clarke Morian V. In a spectacular race in which the only female rider in the field crashed but luckily wasn’t seriously injured, Clarke prevailed again and pulled off the hat-trick.
Dallas Bowman
Dallas L. Bowman, 75, of Covington, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Ohio’s Hospice Inpatient Care Center. His arrangements are pending.
Delbert Fourman won the Horseshoe Tournament
The Darke County Horseshoe Club has been pitching at the fair 63 years now. They are holding tournaments 7 nights of the fair each year. Winner of Wednesday’s tournament was Delbert Fourman with 3-0. Fourman is pitching since more than 30 years and won in 2021 the State Class...
Sharon S. Adams
JULY 9, 1947 – AUGUST 24, 2022. Sharon S. Adams, age 75 of Union City, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM at her home. Born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1947 she was a daughter to the late Harry “Junior” Varvel & June (Stephens) Varvel. Sharon retired from Fram Corp/Honeywell after 31 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks and Eagles in Union City, Indiana; and the Moose Lodge in Greenville, Ohio. She enjoyed going on beach vacations to Florida; but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. Her family meant the world to her; she will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Red” Adams on February 19, 2006: brothers David Varvel; Thomas Varvel: brother-in-laws Don Comer; Craig Allread: nephew David Allread.
Robert Williamson
Robert F. “Bob” Williamson, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 7:00 PM Wednesday August 24, 2022 at his residence in Greenville. Bob was born January 4, 1937 in Union City, Indiana and the son of the late Thurman and Nellie (Burton) Williamson. Bob was retired as...
Sue Ann Mendenhall
Sue Ann (Rhoades) Mendenhall, 74, of Greenville, Ohio, was surrounded by loved ones when she took her last breath on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Everheart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, following a long battle with heart conditions. She was born on June 3, 1948, in New Madison, Ohio,...
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
Daniel Richard Smith
Daniel R. “Smitty” Smith, 70, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Versailles Healthcare in Versailles, Ohio. He was born on April 29, 1952, in Greenville to Rose (Best) Smith of Greenville, and the late Gerald Smith. In addition to his father,Smitty was preceded...
Helping kids in the agriculture field is her calling
GREENVILLE- A full time FFA teacher at Versailles, Dena Wuebker has been doing the same thing for 29 years at the fair. At the fair, she is a member of the sale committee and is there to provide assistance as well as providing advice to the 4H kids with their projects.
Paul David Nolan
Paul David Nolan, 63, of Erlanger, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born on August 1, 1959, in Covington, Kentucky, to the late James and Janet (Dean) Nolan. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death...
Pasture Walk with OSU Extension and Darke County Cattleman’s Association
Pasture renovation season is coming up quickly. For beef, sheep, goat, and horse producers and owners pasture evaluations should be done before making renovation and management decisions. Take a pasture walk with OSU Extension and the Darke County Cattleman’s association to learn about pasture renovation, toxic weeds, best forages for cattle and horses, and tips for a successful pasture. Jamie Hampton, Auglaize County ANR Extension Educator will be leading the pasture walk.
Darke County Fugitives in Custody
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 PM tonight August 24, 2022. Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville were...
Darke County Parks honored with NSDAR Medal
GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had the pleasure of honoring the Darke County Park District with the NSDAR Conservation Medal on it’s 50th Anniversary. The criteria for such award is based on outstanding efforts in wildlife and nature conservation, establishing leadership in...
Sale of steer helps pay college tuition
GREENVILLE- With her son Luke away at college, Janelle Drinksneader had her younger son, Lance, take Luke’s grand champion steer into the auction ring to sell. The 1,300 pound steer brought $4,000 dollars with all the money going toward college expenses. “There’s a lot of work that goes into...
Darke County Center for the Arts to hold annual meeting
The Darke County Center for the Arts will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m., in the Reference Room on the second floor of the Greenville Public Library, 126 W. Fourth St., Greenville. All DCCA members are invited to attend. The agenda includes election of officers and trustees and reports from the last fiscal year. Immediately following the annual meeting, the board of trustees will convene for their regular monthly meeting.
