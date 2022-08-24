JULY 9, 1947 – AUGUST 24, 2022. Sharon S. Adams, age 75 of Union City, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM at her home. Born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1947 she was a daughter to the late Harry “Junior” Varvel & June (Stephens) Varvel. Sharon retired from Fram Corp/Honeywell after 31 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks and Eagles in Union City, Indiana; and the Moose Lodge in Greenville, Ohio. She enjoyed going on beach vacations to Florida; but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. Her family meant the world to her; she will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Red” Adams on February 19, 2006: brothers David Varvel; Thomas Varvel: brother-in-laws Don Comer; Craig Allread: nephew David Allread.

