Aug. 29 – Gaby Moreno and Van Dyke Parks at Zebulon. will be performing with Van Dyke Parks at Zebulon. Cory Beers Cymbalom band, Joshua Kaufman, acc., clari., Zac Sokolow (violin), Charles de Castro (trumpet), and Eliana Athayde, (Upright bass) will also be a part of this thrilling evening of popular orchestral classics and captivating new music, titled Boleros and Beyond. Gaby Moreno is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist. Her music includes blues, jazz, soul, and R&B. Moreno sings in four languages: English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. She gained popularity in Latin America after releasing “Fuiste T” with Ricardo Arjona in 2011. Moreno and Parks collaborated on the album ¡Spangled!. ¡Spangled! — a ten-song collection that spans more than a century, with a bolero from Panama, a bossa nova from Brazil, a song by Moreno, Trinidadian songwriter David Rudder’s “The Immigrants,” and this elegiac lament from the Southwest United States.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO