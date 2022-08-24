ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December

After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Cape Cod Pizza Man To Be On TV Special Alongside Jennifer Hudson

Buzzards Bay business owner Josh Lowden took a leap of faith in 2020 and decided to follow his heart by leaving his 9-to-5 job and opening a mobile pizza shop. Two years later, he will be featured alongside singer and actress Jennifer Hudson in a special on WCVB to talk about drastic career changes, and his story is sure to inspire.
TV & VIDEOS
FUN 107

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

The Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts Might Shock You

Last week, we learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

New Bedford Has 11 Sister Cities All Over the Globe

The City of New Bedford has sister city relationships with 11 communities that stretch from the northern tip of Alaska all the way to the island nation of Japan. Who knew?. Two of New Bedford's sister cities are on the Portuguese mainland: Figueira da Foz and Ilhavo. Horta is in the Azores and Funchal in Madeira.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven’s SouthCoast Pickleball Opens Its Doors

The opening of SouthCoast Pickleball in Fairhaven on Saturday welcomed the public to this area's leading edge pickleball courts. First it was known as Skate Plus, then Carousel Family Fun Center, where our kids enjoyed years of roller skating, birthday parties, the arcade and neon room and the zillion slices of pizza – followed by the heartburn – that make for some of the most cherished memories of their schooldays.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Why Trash Can Potatoes Are Appealing to City Gardeners

One of the most versatile vegetables in a garden patch is the potato. Seriously, nothing bad comes from cooking, frying or mashing a potato. From homefries to tater tots, mashed to baked, and french to waffle, every option is a mouthwatering treat that starts four to six feet deep before ending up on our plates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

UMass Dartmouth’s Original Residence Halls Are Coming Down

With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's new first-year residence halls fully operational following the pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni from the school's early days may think fondly of time spent living at the school's original residence halls. The new campus housing replaces four residence halls – Elmwood, Maple...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Celebrate the Patriots with New Brew From Nantucket’s Cisco Brewers

A new season of football is starting soon and there's a new local beer to go with it. Perfect for your Patriots viewing parties, Nantucket's Cisco Brewers has launched the Forever New England Gameday IPA. The Nantucket-born brewery and the New England Patriots are collaborating thanks to the longstanding partnership...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

