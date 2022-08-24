Read full article on original website
Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December
After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
Remembering When The Regatta Was Fall River’s Waterfront Party Spot
Driving down to Battleship Cove a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but walk down memory lane to when The Regatta was the spot in Fall River. When I started at Fun 107, we used to be at the waterfront bar, now the site of The Cove Restaurant & Marina, all the time. The station's David Duran was the party guy.
Dartmouth Health Board Warns Residents Over Second Sewage Discharge in Clark’s Cove in Two Weeks
DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth health board is once again warning residents to stay out of Clark's Cove waters, after a sewer water discharge took place on Monday — the second in two weeks. Dartmouth officials notified residents on Tuesday that the day before, an overflow pipe from New...
Massachusetts and Rhode Island Have Nearly 100 Lighthouses
More than one hundred lighthouses once lit the way for mariners in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Some have been damaged or destroyed over the years, but most remain. How many of the area's lighthouses have you visited?. The coasts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are dotted with lighthouses, as is...
There’s an ‘Adulting 101’ Class Being Taught in Westport We Could All Benefit From
Whoever said growing up and having to "adult" every day was easy must be living on an easy street. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of a program that was created five years ago in Westport. Over at the new Westport Middle-High School, one teacher by the...
Cape Cod Pizza Man To Be On TV Special Alongside Jennifer Hudson
Buzzards Bay business owner Josh Lowden took a leap of faith in 2020 and decided to follow his heart by leaving his 9-to-5 job and opening a mobile pizza shop. Two years later, he will be featured alongside singer and actress Jennifer Hudson in a special on WCVB to talk about drastic career changes, and his story is sure to inspire.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
This Marion Market Is Filling Your Beloved Choco Taco Void With Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
If the recent news from Klondike about the end of the beloved Choco Taco has you feeling down, prepare for a discovery that will pick you back up. Marion may be home to one of the largest fleets of sailing vessels per capita, but it's also home to a quaint little food store with larger-than-life menu items.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
The Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts Might Shock You
Last week, we learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
New Bedford Has 11 Sister Cities All Over the Globe
The City of New Bedford has sister city relationships with 11 communities that stretch from the northern tip of Alaska all the way to the island nation of Japan. Who knew?. Two of New Bedford's sister cities are on the Portuguese mainland: Figueira da Foz and Ilhavo. Horta is in the Azores and Funchal in Madeira.
Fairhaven’s SouthCoast Pickleball Opens Its Doors
The opening of SouthCoast Pickleball in Fairhaven on Saturday welcomed the public to this area's leading edge pickleball courts. First it was known as Skate Plus, then Carousel Family Fun Center, where our kids enjoyed years of roller skating, birthday parties, the arcade and neon room and the zillion slices of pizza – followed by the heartburn – that make for some of the most cherished memories of their schooldays.
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Goes Up for Sale
Big Value Outlet in Dartmouth has decided what to do with the legendary coin-operated horse that has sat in front of the store for decades. Questions about the horse have lingered since the store announced it was going out of business after more than 30 years on Dartmouth Street. I'm...
Why Trash Can Potatoes Are Appealing to City Gardeners
One of the most versatile vegetables in a garden patch is the potato. Seriously, nothing bad comes from cooking, frying or mashing a potato. From homefries to tater tots, mashed to baked, and french to waffle, every option is a mouthwatering treat that starts four to six feet deep before ending up on our plates.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Ruled Accidental
The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”
UMass Dartmouth’s Original Residence Halls Are Coming Down
With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's new first-year residence halls fully operational following the pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni from the school's early days may think fondly of time spent living at the school's original residence halls. The new campus housing replaces four residence halls – Elmwood, Maple...
Celebrate the Patriots with New Brew From Nantucket’s Cisco Brewers
A new season of football is starting soon and there's a new local beer to go with it. Perfect for your Patriots viewing parties, Nantucket's Cisco Brewers has launched the Forever New England Gameday IPA. The Nantucket-born brewery and the New England Patriots are collaborating thanks to the longstanding partnership...
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Hocus Pocus-Inspired Festival Coming to Chase Farm in Rhode Island This October
Last year, production for Hocus Pocus 2 descended upon Chase Farm in Rhode Island, and with its highly anticipated premiere approaching, Chase Farm and Hearthside House wanted to do something special. On Oct. 1, Chase Farm will transform into a fall festival to celebrate the new season and the filming...
