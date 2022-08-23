ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Expands Access to School Lunch

ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
Drought Checks Going Out This Week

ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer's mailboxes this week. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million. According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks...
Gas Prices Fall for 11th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for another week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $3.77. The national average price of gas has fallen 5.0 cents, averaging $3.81. However, the national average price of diesel has...
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

