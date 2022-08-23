Read full article on original website
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
742 Hosts High School Open House
ST. CLOUD -- High School students across St. Cloud will get a first look at their classrooms on Monday. The fall open house at Apollo and Tech High Schools happens Monday afternoon. Students can find their locker and classrooms from 3:45 until 7:30 at Tech High School, and from 4:00 until 7:30 at Apollo.
Month Later $1 Million MN Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed
ROSEVILLE -- It has been one month since a ticket sold in Minnesota won one million dollars in the Mega Millions game and the winner still hasn't come forward. The winning one million dollar ticket was sold for the July 29th drawing at the Casey's General Store in Fridley. A...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
507 Area Code Running Out of Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
What’s the Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest
ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
Who, What, When & How Much At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
First Ever “Cloud Coffee Festival” Coming to St. Cloud in September
Calling all coffee lovers! Six local coffee shops in Central Minnesota are joining together to host the region’s first coffee festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cloud Coffee Fest is taking place at Kinder Coffee Lab on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud and will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops.
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
