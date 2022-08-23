Read full article on original website
Grief to Gratitude provides healing
Participants discussing the first exercise with their team leaders. Photo courtesy of Robin McIlvain. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Robin McIlvain believes grief is something that we all deal with in some shape or form. It is not necessarily always about dealing with the death of a loved one, but rather it can encapsulate being “stuck” in life and not finding a way to move forward.
Hollister High ready for new football season
Michael Reyes scoring one of his three touchdowns versus Menlo High School on Nov. 19, 2021. Photo by Chris Mora. Aug. 25 was an auspicious day for the Hollister High School varsity football team: it was the day they got their stickers, a block letter “H,” their number, and a white stripe, which they will apply to their solid red helmets in preparation for their first game of the season as the Balers face Oak Grove High School in an away game on Aug. 27.
Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
Hollister School Board unveils budget revisions for coming school year
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Newly hired Chief Business Officer Elizabeth Wilson presented the Hollister School District’s revised budget for the 2022-23 school year at a trustees meeting on Aug. 23. The budget reflects significant funding increases for student support programs and Average Daily Attendance.
Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
