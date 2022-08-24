BATESVILLE, AR. - The Lyon College volleyball team travels to Philander Smith College to participate in a two-day tournament starting today in Little Rock, Ark. On Friday August 26, the Lyon College volleyball team will begin tournament play today at 2:30 p.m. as the Fighting Scots take on Jarvis Christian University. Later in the evening, Lyon College is scheduled to play Langston University tonight with the first serve schedule at 8 p.m.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO