Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
Albany Herald
Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
Albany Herald
Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
Albany Herald
DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland high court says
Nearly two decades after a serial sniper spree that terrorized the Washington, DC, area and left 10 people dead, a Maryland appeals court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the shootings, must be resentenced. Malvo was 17 years old when the crimes were committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
Albany Herald
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.
Albany Herald
Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres
A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior. Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Comments / 0