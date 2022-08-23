ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Albany Herald

Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
TOLEDO, OH
Albany Herald

Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor

The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Albany Herald

Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres

A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior. Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
OREGON STATE

