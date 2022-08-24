ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

1130 AM: The Tiger

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
1130 AM: The Tiger

Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
1130 AM: The Tiger

The 2022 Byrd High School Football Schedule

Are you a Byrd Yellow Jacket football fan? If so, you do not want to miss the 2022 football season on The Tiger. This season is set to be action packed and leave fans wanting more. Check out the 2022 game schedule below. If you are unable to attend a game, don't worry. You can listen to C.E. Byrd High School football games right here on 103.3 FM and 1130 The Tiger, KWKH.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Who Came To Geek’d Con That Year? The All-Time Geek’d Con Lineup

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is the largest pop culture event in North Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex. The show has been running since 2015, with a total of 7 shows now. During these events, hundreds of vendors, and dozens of celebrities, come to Shreveport to meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and sell merch. Over the years, we've seen massive comic book stars, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, horror icons, pro wrestling hall of fame members, and a ton more. Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Office...we could keep going and going. There have been dozens of stars who have appeared at these events, so instead of listing their credentials, lets just look over a big list.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered

The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

