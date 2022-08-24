ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Rutland, VT

Beagle rescued from Virginia has new home in Rutland

By Dana Casullo
 3 days ago

The Humane Society of the United States is finding new homes for 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of those puppies found a loving home in West Rutland.

This comes after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Envigo’s facility, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Kirsten Peek, Public Information Officer for the Humane Society of the United States says some of the beagles were being killed instead of receiving care for easily treated conditions and that nursing mother beagles were denied food. The food they received contained maggots, mold, and feces.

At this point, the Humane Society removed well over half of the dogs and they are placing them in shelters across the country.

“The age ranges are anywhere from a few days old to white muzzles,” Peek said. “A lot of puppies of course because this was a breeding facility, and many of the adults were likely being sold to laboratories, but they also had breeding dogs as well living on the property.”

