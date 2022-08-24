ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
observernews.net

Moffitt Cancer Center to build outpatient facility in Ruskin

Moffitt Cancer Center is coming to South Shore, and that’s good news for area cancer patients and their families. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is currently in the process of buying nine acres on the south side of East College Avenue (S.R. 674) and 27th Street South in Ruskin. “In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
New Port Richey, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program

(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10NEWS

Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release. The St. Petersburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

Future South Florida Baptist Hospital Taking Shape In Plant City

All eyes gazed upward as the highest beam topped the newest building around, marking a construction milestone for the future South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City, just north of I-4. That steel beam was covered in messages from more than 100 supporters — including elected officials, business leaders, construction...
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorder#Cosmetic Dentistry#Eastlake High School
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tampa

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tampa, Florida on Petfinder.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Another Hospital (Or Two?) Headed To Wiregrass Ranch Area

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is also ready to begin construction in Wiregrass Ranch. Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is coming to town, which will give Wesley Chapel three hospitals. If that seems like a lot, it’s not, says Wiregrass Ranch developer JD Porter. “Quite honestly, I doubt...
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
10 Tampa Bay

Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
ospreyobserver.com

A Kitten Place, Garage Sale, 5K & More

A Kitten Place Rescue Looking For Vendors And Sponsors For 5K Run. Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Sunday, October 30 at Twin Lakes and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. Last year, the 5K run had over 175 participants.
BLOOMINGDALE, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy