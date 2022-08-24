I am excited to endorse my friend and colleague Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council in District 1. Bapu is a seasoned leader who has helped lead the City’s Social Service Commission for the past four years. He facilitated a multi-commission process (requested by the City Council) to develop recommendations to re-vision public safety in Davis. He is an active member of the Davis Homelessness Alliance (DHA) and board member of Cool Davis—the local non-profit that has partnered with the City to implement its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan over the past decade.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO