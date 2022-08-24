Read full article on original website
My View: Where Is Violent Crime Spiking? Not in SF or LA, but in Red California
Moderate Democrats backed by deep red money were able to oust San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin and nearly got LA DA George Gascón on the ballot as well. One of the major contentions has been that a rise of crime can be tied to the reform policies of some of these DAs.
Sunday Commentary: Will District Elections Mean More Campaign Attacks?
Davis, CA – Unintended consequences. When Davis was forced to move from at large to district elections for the 2020 City Council campaign, it turns out there are – in addition to predictable consequences – some unintended consequences as well. One of the biggest is that the...
City of Davis Response to Bretton Woods Development Requirements
The following is a statement from the city of Davis in response to the guest commentary by David Taormino. The City of Davis issued a statement today regarding the building requirements of the Bretton Woods Development, a project that has already broken ground off Covell Boulevard in North Davis. On...
Letter: Former Mayor Endorses Bapu Vaitla
I am excited to endorse my friend and colleague Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council in District 1. Bapu is a seasoned leader who has helped lead the City’s Social Service Commission for the past four years. He facilitated a multi-commission process (requested by the City Council) to develop recommendations to re-vision public safety in Davis. He is an active member of the Davis Homelessness Alliance (DHA) and board member of Cool Davis—the local non-profit that has partnered with the City to implement its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan over the past decade.
State Clears More than 1250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom on Friday announced that the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools. To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom...
CA Attorney General Leads Multistate Opposition to Alabama Law Criminalizing Gender-Affirming Medical Care for Transgender Youth
OAKLAND, CA – Led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, an alliance of 21 attorneys general filed an amicus brief this week, opposing an Alabama law that criminalizes transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care, although being evidence-based and medically accepted. Preliminarily blocked by the district court, the law makes...
CT Civil Rights Lawsuit Highlights Discrimination Against AAPI Women
DARIEN, CT – The story begins with multi-billion dollar private equity fund Portfolio Advisors, LLC, allegedly discriminating against a former female employee identifying as Asian American – the former employee reported this discriminatory harassment, to which the private equity fund denied. But a new civil rights/discrimination lawsuit filed...
