Vanessa Bryant Announces What She'll Do with the $16 Million She Was Awarded in Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant has announced her plans for the $16 million she was awarded in the lawsuit she filed over the Kobe Bryant crash photos. In case you aren’t aware, Vanessa sued Los Angeles County for damages after emergency personnel allegedly shared graphic crash scene images with unauthorized people. Kobe, their daughter Gianna, and more people died in the crash.
Boxing Legend George Foreman Accused Of Raping Minors In Shocking New Lawsuits

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] Boxing legend George Foreman is being accused of sexually assaulting and abusing two teenage girls nearly 50 years ago. The boxer, who was the world’s heavyweight champ in 1973 and later enjoyed a string of media appearances and business ventures, is the focus of two shocking new lawsuits filed this week in Los Angeles. Related: Rapper Mystikal Charged With Rape, Robbery, And False Imprisonment In Louisiana According to multiple reports, the legal papers were filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by two women.
