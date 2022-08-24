[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] Boxing legend George Foreman is being accused of sexually assaulting and abusing two teenage girls nearly 50 years ago. The boxer, who was the world’s heavyweight champ in 1973 and later enjoyed a string of media appearances and business ventures, is the focus of two shocking new lawsuits filed this week in Los Angeles. Related: Rapper Mystikal Charged With Rape, Robbery, And False Imprisonment In Louisiana According to multiple reports, the legal papers were filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by two women.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO