‘Nobody ever broke a glass ceiling on the first pitch’: Nikki Fried concedes to Charlie Crist

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, said she plans to support Democrats across the ballot in November. This comes after she conceded to Charlie Crist on Tuesday night.

Fried lost by nearly 340,000 votes to the former governor.

“Look, nobody ever broke a glass ceiling on the first pitch,” Fried said, addressing supporters after the race was called.

Her energy remained high, despite the loss.

“While tonight [Tuesday] did not go the way we’d had hoped it had gone, I know that tonight is a start of a new chapter,” Fried said. “We are not going to stop fighting. I do not back down.”

Fried was believed to be the future of the Democratic party, until Crist entered the race, stealing the spotlight. On Tuesday, he took the title of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate for the general election. The familiar face and former Republican Florida Governor, turned Independent, turned Democrat gained support from some key Florida groups. Some of those groups include the Florida’s Teacher Union and the former head of the Democratic National Committee.

Fried grabbed a little over 35% of the vote. Despite her loss to Crist, she spoke about showing support for Democrats come November.

“We have to be united like we have never been united before, and I will campaign up and down the ballot to make sure that democrats are elected,” Fried said. “We are going to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States.”

